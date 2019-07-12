Financial Counselors Has Lowered Paychex (PAYX) Position by $1.22 Million; Stock Rose; As Citigroup (C) Share Price Rose, Steadfast Capital Management LP Boosted Holding by $223.67 Million

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 16.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 15,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,483 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, down from 89,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $85.33. About 1.76M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 33.87% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO GROW APPROXIMATELY 7%; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Human Resource Services Revenue Up 13%-14%

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $71.61. About 10.64 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 13/04/2018 – Citigroup CFO Says `Best Is Yet to Come’ on Tax Changes: TOPLive; 10/04/2018 – RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD RNR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $152; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 21/05/2018 – CITI – CITI WILL PAY SEARS $425 MLN ($400 MLN OF WHICH HAS BEEN RECEIVED) UPON ENTRY INTO AMENDMENT OF DEAL; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup earnings: $1.68 per share vs. $1.61 expected; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL; 21/03/2018 – MOVES- Westpac Banking, Citigroup, StanChart; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENCY DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF JINAPOR SAYS ON CITI FM; 25/04/2018 – EVO PAYMENTS INC SAYS J.P. MORGAN, BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 27/04/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $6.43 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider DOODY JOSEPH sold $860,986. The insider MUCCI MARTIN sold 50,000 shares worth $3.62M.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 15,316 shares to 48,107 shares, valued at $2.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,543 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Whitaker Michael also sold $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) shares.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17 billion and $6.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 120,418 shares to 575,106 shares, valued at $89.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 54,686 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 856,469 shares, and cut its stake in First Data Corp New.