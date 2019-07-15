Financial Counselors Has Lowered Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) as Market Value Rose; Harbert Fund Advisors Maintains Holding in Enzo Biochem (ENZ)

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.03 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28 million, up from 1.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.47M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 145,629 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 43.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 25/04/2018 – Books: `In Italy, There Was the Pope and Then There Was Enzo Ferrari’; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Enzo Biochem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENZ); 16/05/2018 – WDEF: WWE news, rumors: Ronda Rousey makes live event debut, Enzo Amore case, U.K. roster

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 7,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 414,258 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.37 million, down from 421,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.05. About 7.31M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 23/05/2018 – U.S. seeks to take control of infected routers from hackers; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 23/03/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : GOLDMAN SACHS ADDS TO AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Sales, Profit Lifted by Corporate Spending on Networks; 16/03/2018 – Verizon Completes Successful Test of Cisco’s Hybrid Information-Centric Networking in its Network; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Daily Biotech Pulse: Celgene’s Lymphoma Trial Meets Endpoint, Merit Medical’s Strong Q2, Bluebird Bio Offering – Benzinga” on July 24, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Enzo Biochem Announces Key Transformative Initiatives to Propel and Accelerate Growth In its Lab Business – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Roche to pay $21M to Enzo Biochem over alleged patent infringement – Seeking Alpha” on February 11, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Enzo Biochem, Inc. (ENZ) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold ENZ shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.19 million shares or 1.04% more from 26.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 30,690 are owned by Parametric Limited Company. Jump Trading Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Alliancebernstein L P, a New York-based fund reported 32,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement owns 20,282 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 56,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 3,092 shares stake. City Company stated it has 0% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Invesco accumulated 61,624 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Mraz Amerine Assocs has invested 0.02% in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Amer Interest Group Inc Inc accumulated 0% or 28,084 shares. Neuberger Berman Group invested 0% of its portfolio in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) for 205,400 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company holds 0% or 13,294 shares. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 0% or 305 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 7,450 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Merrill Lynch Has 4 Technology Stocks With Solid Dividends to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite Index closes above 8000; up 38.48 points at 8,006.24 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cisco Buys Acacia Communications Perhaps Signaling A Change In Strategy; Buy Arista – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News For Jul 11, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 12,824 shares to 111,997 shares, valued at $5.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 8,290 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,727 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP).