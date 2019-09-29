Financial Counselors Has Lowered Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Stake; ELISA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES A FIN (ELMUF) Shorts Down By 2.86%

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) stake by 50.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc sold 79,496 shares as Campbell Soup Co (CPB)’s stock rose 7.88%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 79,422 shares with $3.18M value, down from 158,918 last quarter. Campbell Soup Co now has $14.12 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.87. About 1.17 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Expects to About $170 Million in Cost Synergies by End of Fiscal 2022; 21/05/2018 – Campbell Soup May Be Downgraded by Moody’s Amid CEO Departure; 21/04/2018 – DJ Campbell Soup Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPB); 21/03/2018 – Campbell Board Elects Maria Teresa Hilado as Director; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Campbell’s Soup Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’ Rtg; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S REVIEWS CAMPBELL SOUP’S BAA2/PRIME-2 RATINGS FOR DOWNGR; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/05/2018 – JUST IN: After Campbell Soup cites tariffs as an impact on their quarterly earnings, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross tells CNBC the company is using that “as a cover up for other problems” (via @loriannlarocco); 26/03/2018 – Campbell Soup Completed Snyder’s-Lance Acquistion for $50/Share, Which Represents Enterprise Value of About $6.1 B

ELISA CORPORATION ORDINARY SHARES A FIN (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) had a decrease of 2.86% in short interest. ELMUF’s SI was 295,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.86% from 304,200 shares previously. It closed at $48.54 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.92 million for 14.65 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Campbell Soup has $5000 highest and $4000 lowest target. $43.33’s average target is -7.55% below currents $46.87 stock price. Campbell Soup had 10 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Underperform” rating in Tuesday, September 3 report. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, September 4 by Piper Jaffray. Wells Fargo maintained Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) rating on Thursday, June 6. Wells Fargo has “Market Perform” rating and $4100 target. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Wednesday, September 4.

More notable recent Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There An Opportunity With Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB) 28% Undervaluation? – Yahoo Finance” on September 24, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Dividend Stocks That Pay You More Than PepsiCo Does – The Motley Fool” published on September 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of Campbell Soup Company’s (NYSE:CPB)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Campbell Soup unloads European chips business – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) stake by 4,247 shares to 348,557 valued at $38.97M in 2019Q2. It also upped Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 17,283 shares and now owns 640,205 shares. Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Brandywine stated it has 712,073 shares or 20.16% of all its holdings. Cognios Limited Co has 52,501 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. First Tru Advsr LP holds 0.1% or 1.31 million shares in its portfolio. Wheatland Incorporated invested 0.22% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 80,668 shares in its portfolio. Amp Capital Investors holds 0.01% or 48,457 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Lp has invested 0.29% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Florida-based Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Raymond James & Associate reported 0% stake. Farmers Merchants Invs owns 102 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fayez Sarofim & owns 9,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Monetary invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc holds 3.27M shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada reported 2,501 shares.