Financial Counselors Has Lowered Its Abbott Labs (ABT) Holding by $418,147; Market Valuation Rose; Decatur Capital Management Boosted Home Depot (HD) Holding by $2.84 Million

Decatur Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 26.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Decatur Capital Management Inc bought 14,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 69,992 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.43M, up from 55,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $215.55. About 2.33M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot -police; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Backs View of FY18 EPS Up About 28%; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 08/03/2018 – Milwaukee Jrn: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 5,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,239 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 55,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $88. About 4.45M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WORKING TO ENSURE CRIME IS PROSECUTED APPROPRIATELY; 06/03/2018 – Abbott Labs: FDA OKS Mechanical Heart Valve for Pediatric Patients With Heart Defects; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $2.80 TO $2.90, EST. $2.86; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – FORECASTS NET SPECIFIED ITEMS FOR FULL YEAR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $1.57 PER SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Abbott: Trial Will Assess if Stent Procedures Guided by High-Resolution Imaging Result in Larger Vessel Diameters and Improved Patient Clinical Outcomes; 23/05/2018 – ABBOTT – NEWEST GENERATION OF LEADING HEART STENT NOW APPROVED IN U.S. FOR PEOPLE WITH CORONARY ARTERY DISEASE; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVE DEVICES APPARENTLY WERE MADE BY THE SHOOTER; 28/03/2018 – Abbott and Bigfoot previously agreed to integrate Abbott’s new continuous glucose monitor, FreeStyle Libre, with Bigfoot’s insulin delivery systems; 20/04/2018 – Abbott Extends Title Sponsorship of Abbott World Marathon Majors through 2023

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Incorporated accumulated 2.98% or 114,778 shares. Finemark Bancorp Trust owns 97,483 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Corp reported 2,902 shares. Veritas Investment Management Llp accumulated 0.01% or 530 shares. Callahan Ltd Liability, Texas-based fund reported 5,200 shares. Gladius Mngmt Lp owns 11,504 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Grp Limited Liability stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Colonial Tru Advisors has invested 1.64% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Carlton Hofferkamp Jenks Wealth Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.9% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Whalerock Point Prns Lc accumulated 10,268 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Saturna Cap reported 10,189 shares. Auxier Asset Management has invested 1.09% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Benedict Fin Inc owns 0.57% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,894 shares. Provident Tru holds 7.4% or 1.04 million shares. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Decatur Capital Management Inc, which manages about $528.00 million and $517.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,995 shares to 12,478 shares, valued at $22.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc. (NYSE:GLW) by 137,113 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,160 shares, and cut its stake in Parker (NYSE:PH).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3,516 shares to 77,458 shares, valued at $19.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 8,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Keycorp New (NYSE:KEY).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. $249,875 worth of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) shares were bought by Stratton John G.

