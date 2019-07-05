Financial Counselors Has Increased Intl Paper Co (IP) Position by $355,028 as Market Value Declined; As Opko Health (OPK) Valuation Declined, Holder Rk Asset Management Has Increased Stake

Rk Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Opko Health Inc (OPK) by 20.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rk Asset Management Llc bought 198,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.18M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.08 million, up from 982,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rk Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Opko Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.37. About 2.37M shares traded. OPKO Health, Inc. (NYSE:OPK) has declined 35.40% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.83% the S&P500. Some Historical OPK News: 27/04/2018 – OPKO Health: Withdraws Its Request to Voluntarily Delist Its Common Stk From the TASE; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Rev $254.9M; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes; 01/05/2018 – OPKO Health Appoints Geoff Monk General Manager at BioReference Laboratories; 18/05/2018 – OPKO Said Earlier That Novitas Solutions Proposed Non-Coverage Policy for 4KScore Test for Medicare in Draft Determination; 27/04/2018 – OPKO HEALTH – HAVE SPOKEN WITH CO’S ISRAEL-BASED INVESTORS; THEY EXPRESSED DESIRE CO CONTINUE PRESENCE ON TASE AND URGED CO TO RECONSIDER DECISION; 08/05/2018 – OPKO HEALTH 1Q REV. $254.9M, EST. $237.0M; 08/05/2018 – OPKO Health 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 23/03/2018 – OPKO HEALTH ENROLLS FIRST PATIENT IN PHASE 2B STUDY OF OPK88003; 21/04/2018 – DJ OPKO Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OPK)

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 7,718 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 257,900 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93 million, up from 250,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 1.63M shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Bid From International Paper Co; 26/04/2018 – International Paper Says It Has Options If Smurfit Bids Fails; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT: BOARD IS `VERY COMFORTABLE’ WITH POSITION ON IP BID; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Is Said to Be Open to Improved International Paper Offer; 16/04/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 16, 2018; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit rejects sweetened proposal from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 24/05/2018 – International Paper Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 26/03/2018 – Ireland’s Smurfit Kappa on Monday said it had rejected an increased takeover offer from U.S. rival International Paper

Rk Asset Management Llc, which manages about $126.17M and $104.20 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sei Investments Co (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 8,323 shares to 50,929 shares, valued at $2.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 52 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $8.85 million activity. Logal Adam also bought $6,630 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9. 30,000 OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) shares with value of $61,500 were bought by PFENNIGER RICHARD C JR. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $20,888 was bought by PAGANELLI JOHN A. $21,442 worth of stock was bought by Rubin Steven D on Thursday, May 9. Fishel Robert Scott bought $96,000 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. HSIAO JANE PH D also bought $20,297 worth of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) on Thursday, May 9.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold OPK shares while 37 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 151.28 million shares or 12.91% more from 133.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 61,502 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 959,711 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Piedmont Advsr holds 0% or 10,246 shares. Principal Fin Group holds 113,824 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 2,000 were accumulated by Reilly Fincl Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Omers Administration Corp accumulated 0% or 118,500 shares. Cordasco Financial invested in 1,200 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Gabelli & Advisers accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Citadel Advisors has 0% invested in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK). Jane Street Gru Limited Liability invested in 400,281 shares or 0% of the stock. Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 71,900 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co holds 0% in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) or 72,569 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Communication stated it has 4,766 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Comerica Bancorp invested in 0% or 10,863 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Investment Svcs Lc holds 0.15% or 56,356 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 247 shares. Everence accumulated 0.16% or 19,559 shares. 869 are owned by Hanson Mcclain Inc. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) holds 22,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd reported 57,761 shares stake. Pinnacle Finance Prtnrs invested in 0.34% or 91,975 shares. 74,319 were accumulated by Motco. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has 0.02% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 13,777 shares. Andra Ap invested 0.15% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Fulton Bancshares Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 5,467 shares. Dupont Management Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management Inc holds 5,709 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

