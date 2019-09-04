Financial Counselors Has Increased Cbs New (CBS) Stake; As Cvs Health (CVS) Shares Declined, Shareholder Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Has Upped Its Stake

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 138.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department bought 6,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 11,451 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $618,000, up from 4,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $61.66. About 4.82M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 8,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 156,721 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45 million, up from 148,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 4.72 million shares traded or 58.70% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom has asked CBS to sweeten its merger bid by about $2.8 billion, sources say; 09/04/2018 – CBS is now considering its next steps in the deal negotiations, said the sources; 13/04/2018 – TESLA’S MUSK TELLS CBS AUTOPILOT IS NOT A SELF-DRIVING SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – Investors May Be the Losers in CBS-Redstone Feud — Heard on the Street; 04/04/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 17/04/2018 – Axios: Inside the fight to control the CBS and Viacom merger; 16/05/2018 – The showdown comes as the Redstones were seeking to merge CBS and Viacom; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 04/04/2018 – Viacom will propose a counteroffer to CBS bid, sources say; 14/05/2018 – NAI CITES CONCERNS ON BULLYING RELATED TO CBS DIRECTOR FROM ’16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comm National Bank invested 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 454,944 were reported by Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated. Trust Of Oklahoma reported 22,035 shares. Institute For Wealth Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp invested in 0.16% or 29,583 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Comm reported 544 shares stake. United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation reported 516,862 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.19% or 5.77M shares. Country Tru Bankshares owns 424,338 shares. Boston Common Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 8,677 shares in its portfolio. Sector Gamma As stated it has 298,733 shares or 2.58% of all its holdings. Manchester Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp invested 0.05% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). S&Co has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.02% or 74,331 shares. Assetmark stated it has 98,155 shares.

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department, which manages about $2.00 billion and $984.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 40,163 shares to 1,185 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dr Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 17,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Capital Management Llc.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $633,621 activity. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11. $531,800 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7,132 shares to 414,258 shares, valued at $22.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 18,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,841 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F).