Financial Counselors Has Cut Holding in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) as Valuation Declined; Columbia Asset Management Lowered Its Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Position by $762,000; Share Price Rose

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 16.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 3,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 18,914 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21 million, down from 22,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $432.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.15% or $9.02 during the last trading session, reaching $165.98. About 32.88 million shares traded or 107.73% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 11/03/2018 – Cloud pivots Alibaba, Tencent to business market; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 08/04/2018 – Xiaofeng Ren, an international keynote speaker at CeBlT Australia 2018, is selected by Jack Ma as the new data scientist to bring Alibaba’s ‘NASA’ vision to life; 14/03/2018 – Hangzhou may build road for autonomous-driving cars, sources say; may benefit Alibaba, Geely; 17/04/2018 – Tech giants remain most crowded trade for third month running – BAML survey; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 30/05/2018 – GLOBAL INFOTECH 300465.SZ SAYS IT AND ANT FINANCIAL’S UNIT PLAN TO INVEST IN JV; 09/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: SoftBank borrows USD 8 bln in margin loan backed by stake in Alibaba – report

Columbia Asset Management decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 56,797 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.44M, down from 59,797 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.99% or $5.67 during the last trading session, reaching $183.87. About 153,930 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Rev $572.2M; 03/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Gustafson to vice president role; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 24/04/2018 – Erie Insurance names Sheryl Rucker to senior vice president role; 26/03/2018 Seven Things to Know Before Signing a Lease; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 7,796 shares to 226,221 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 4,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,161 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 34.01 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

Columbia Asset Management, which manages about $354.79 million and $379.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,716 shares to 41,926 shares, valued at $8.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 1,583 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,084 shares, and has risen its stake in C V S Corp Del (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 EPS, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $87.85 million for 27.36 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,024 activity.