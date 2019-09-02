Financial Counselors Has Boosted Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $1.70 Million; Tig Advisors Position In United Technologies (UTX) Was Boosted

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 37.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 189,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 694,374 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.94 million, up from 505,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $8.25. About 40.04M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 18/04/2018 – GE-SAFRAN TECHNICIANS BEING DEPLOYED TO SUPPORT LUV INSPECTION; 23/05/2018 – GERMAN SOLAR BATTERY MAKER SONNEN SAYS SECURES 60 MLN EUROS IN FUNDING FROM SHELL VENTURES, OTHER INVESTORS; 12/04/2018 – GE Explores Hybrid Deals, Spinoffs in Strategic Review; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 17/04/2018 – INITIAL BIDS FOR GE’S JENBACHER UNIT SAID LIKELY THIS WEEK; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital plans to acquire a health-care technology unit from General Electric for $1 billion; 09/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO GE.N EXPLORES SALE OF ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING BUSINESS; 20/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: General Electric’s Earnings Call in Real-Time; 08/05/2018 – Current by GE Announces Its Broadest Portfolio of New Product Releases

Tig Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 898.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc bought 89,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 99,809 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.33M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS IS IN RECEIPT OF A CORRESPONDENCE FROM THIRD POINT IN WHICH IT EXPRESSES ITS VIEWS ON THE COMPANY’S PORTFOLIO STRUCTURE; 17/04/2018 – UTC AEROSPACE SYSTEMS – ANNOUNCED 8-YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION WITH QANTAS AIRLINES TO PROVIDE BR715 ENGINE NACELLE ASSET SUPPORT AND REPAIR SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S MARKS:OTIS GAINING CHINA ELEVATOR EQUIPMENT MARKET SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 24/04/2018 – United Tech results beat as booming air travel spurs demand; 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 24/04/2018 – UTX CEO: SEEN NO IMPACT ON BUSINESSES FROM POTENTIAL TARIFFS; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – QTRLY OTIS NEW EQUIPMENT ORDERS WERE DOWN 4 PERCENT ORGANICALLY VERSUS PRIOR YEAR; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. The insider Cox L Kevin bought 105,600 shares worth $994,752. 6,500 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $50,700 were bought by Seidman Leslie. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of stock. 10,000 shares valued at $97,500 were bought by LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J on Thursday, May 23. Shares for $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Corp by 35,352 shares to 14,442 shares, valued at $855,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SDY) by 7,078 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,685 shares, and cut its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.