Financial Counselors Has Boosted Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Stake By $313,313; Shorts at Tyme Technologies (TYME) Raised By 2.88%

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) had an increase of 2.88% in short interest. TYME’s SI was 7.73 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.88% from 7.52M shares previously. With 830,500 avg volume, 9 days are for Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)’s short sellers to cover TYME’s short positions. The SI to Tyme Technologies Inc’s float is 19.15%. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 5,519 shares traded. Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) has declined 61.67% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.67% the S&P500. Some Historical TYME News: 30/05/2018 – Tyme Appoints Pharma Executive Don DeGolyer to Bd of Directors; 09/04/2018 – TYME TECHNOLOGIES INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, HAD APPROXIMATELY $29.0 MLN IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS; 14/03/2018 – FDA Acceptance of IND for Tyme to Begin Phase Il Trial in Pancreatic Cancer; 08/03/2018 Tyme Technologies Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 27/03/2018 – TYME ANNOUNCES FIRST SITE OPEN FOR ITS PHASE Il TRIAL WITH SM-88 IN PANCREATIC CANCER; 29/03/2018 – Tyme Technologies, Inc. Announces Participation at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo, Monaco on April 8-10, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Tyme Provides Clinical and Corporate Update for Fiscal Yr End 2018; 09/04/2018 – Tyme Provides Clinical and Corporate Update for Fiscal Year End 2018; 14/03/2018 – Tyme Technologies: FDA Accepts IND for Tyme, to Begin Phase II Trial in Pancreatic Cancer; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tyme Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TYME)

Financial Counselors Inc increased Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) stake by 22.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 2,191 shares as Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW)’s stock declined 0.08%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 11,943 shares with $1.71 million value, up from 9,752 last quarter. Illinois Tool Wks Inc now has $46.57B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $144.28. About 120,249 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW); 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 09/05/2018 – Illinois Tool at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

Among 6 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $144.33’s average target is 0.03% above currents $144.28 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Monday, July 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, May 10 by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 16. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, April 26 report. The stock has “Sell” rating by Northcoast on Wednesday, June 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) rating on Monday, July 29. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $15400 target.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) stake by 18,841 shares to 238,841 valued at $24.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) stake by 53,165 shares and now owns 568,755 shares. Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0% invested in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). 13,922 were accumulated by Convergence Inv Limited Liability Company. First Citizens Bankshares & Tru stated it has 1,653 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Sequoia Fincl Limited Co owns 3,258 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management reported 30,338 shares stake. Ramsay Stattman Vela Price holds 57,425 shares. Congress Asset Communication Ma has invested 0.12% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 245 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Montecito Commercial Bank And Tru owns 4,294 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.33% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Barclays Plc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Ferguson Wellman Cap Management holds 65,485 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Franklin Res invested in 0.09% or 1.12M shares. Numerixs Investment Inc has invested 0.14% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Janney Management Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake.