Financial Counselors Has Boosted Cbs New (CBS) Stake by $395,928; Avista (AVA) Shareholder Havens Advisors Cut Holding as Share Price Rose

Havens Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Avista Corp (AVA) by 56.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc sold 22,704 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The hedge fund held 17,296 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $703,000, down from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in Avista Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 170,293 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Still Expect to Close Deal in 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – AVISTA SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS $1.90-$2.10, EST. $2.08; 07/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE SAYS CO AND AVISTA RECEIVE FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PROPOSED MERGER; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 16/03/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Reach Settlement in Principle in Washington Merger Case; 07/05/2018 – Hydro One and Avista Receive Federal Commun Commission Approval for Proposed Merger; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 25/05/2018 – HYDRO ONE – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN OREGON INCLUDES FINANCIAL, NON-FINANCIAL COMMITMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Avista 1Q Net $54.96M; 02/05/2018 – Avista Corp. 1Q Rev $409.4M

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 5.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 8,424 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The institutional investor held 156,721 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.45M, up from 148,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.18B market cap company. The stock increased 3.22% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $43.01. About 5.30 million shares traded or 74.83% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 03/04/2018 – CBS submits below market value bid for Viacom; 04/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $86; 03/05/2018 – CBS CORP – QTRLY ADVERTISING REVENUE $1,733 MLN VS $1,603 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 15/05/2018 – CBS News: Feds: Texas airline workers used flights to distribute “meth”; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 14/05/2018 – Viacom shares move towards high of the day after sources say that it had reached deal with CBS on share ratio for merger before today’s lawsuit; 13/04/2018 – His tweet came in response to a story from CBS, in which the CEO bemoaned the Model 3 as overly ambitious, and the production process as too technical; 01/04/2018 – Simply Telecom: Exclusive: Viacom, CBS CEOs discuss potential merger; 05/04/2018 – Drobo to Showcase Award Winning Storage Solutions at NAB 2018; 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: National Amusements, controlling shareholder of CBS and Viacom, responds to lawsuit from CBS- “”National Amusements (NAI) is outraged by the action taken by CBS and strongly refutes its characterization of recent events

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,293 shares to 50,239 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,483 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Communications Of America has 1,002 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny owns 69,774 shares. Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sequent Asset Management Limited has 0.15% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Thompson Investment Management holds 1.23% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 135,534 shares. Enterprise Financial Svcs reported 145 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability invested in 0.13% or 3.90M shares. Advisor Prns Llc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Pointstate LP holds 27,100 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 56,699 shares. Royal London Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 131,866 shares. York Cap Mgmt Advsrs Ltd owns 366,272 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 70,654 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel owns 70,014 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Board holds 130,403 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust invested in 1,561 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 84,148 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Inc reported 8,855 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) or 16,104 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 0.01% or 56,188 shares. Pnc Financial Serv Gp holds 0% or 3,410 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 203,051 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 1.32 million shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Gabelli Funds Ltd Co owns 359,700 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Lpl Limited Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 12,767 shares. Principal Gp holds 535,396 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 91,990 are owned by California Employees Retirement System. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA).

Analysts await Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.15 per share. AVA’s profit will be $13.22M for 59.41 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Avista Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.