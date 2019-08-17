Financial Counselors Decreased Nic (EGOV) Holding; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK)

Among 2 analysts covering TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC has GBX 121 highest and GBX 110 lowest target. GBX 115.50’s average target is 14.81% above currents GBX 100.6 stock price. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Thursday, April 25. The stock of TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. See TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) latest ratings:

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Nic Inc (EGOV) stake by 8.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc sold 53,165 shares as Nic Inc (EGOV)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 568,755 shares with $9.72 million value, down from 621,920 last quarter. Nic Inc now has $1.37B valuation. The stock increased 2.34% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $20.52. About 181,435 shares traded. NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) has risen 13.02% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.02% the S&P500. Some Historical EGOV News: 04/04/2018 – Apply Online Now for the 2018 Maine Moose Permit Lottery; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q Rev $86.7M; 04/05/2018 – TV Guide: The Resident Exclusive: Nic Is Still Playing With Fire; 20/03/2018 – Netronome to Develop SmartNIC Solutions based on OCP v3.0 NIC Specification for Qualcomm Centriq 2400 OCP Servers; 04/05/2018 – Short review: Dear Martin by Nic Stone; 30/04/2018 – NIC 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 21C; 05/03/2018 DECIMAL SOFTWARE LTD DSX.AX – DAMON WATKINS SUCCEEDS NIC POLLOCK AS CEO; 12/04/2018 – Providence City Clerk’s Department Deploys New and Improved Tradename Service; 24/04/2018 – StateScoop Announces the Top 50 Leaders in State IT; 20/04/2018 – Dodge Globe: The Resident Exclusive: Nic’s Career Is in Jeopardy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold EGOV shares while 51 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 55.17 million shares or 0.87% more from 54.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.02% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 19,102 shares. Moody National Bank Tru Division holds 0% or 360 shares. 42,006 were reported by Manufacturers Life The. 16,730 are held by Piedmont Advsr. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 81,241 shares. Systematic Financial Management Lp invested 0.05% in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Private Advisor Grp Inc Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 19,355 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has 50,872 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Palisade Capital Mngmt Llc Nj invested in 706,925 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 7,298 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated has 0.01% invested in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV). Amalgamated Natl Bank has 10,620 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 11,159 shares. 838,732 are held by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company.

More notable recent NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Like NIC Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:EGOV) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NIC (EGOV) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate NIC (EGOV) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CRUS, EGOV, SPWR and MYGN among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why NIC Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Financial Counselors Inc increased United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 5,601 shares to 51,281 valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) stake by 6,156 shares and now owns 27,901 shares. Ishares Tr (SCZ) was raised too.

The stock increased 1.62% or GBX 1.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 100.6. About 689,247 shares traded. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC (LON:TALK) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.