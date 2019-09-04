Financial Counselors Decreased Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Position; Fidus Investment (FDUS) Shorts Increased By 2.54%

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 14.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc sold 15,629 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 93,547 shares with $9.72M value, down from 109,176 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $50.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $120.05. About 36,122 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 06/04/2018 – Global Automotive Waste Management Market 2018-2022 – Growing Automotive Fleets is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT 1Q OPER REV. $3.51B, EST. $3.57B; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 17/05/2018 – Waste Management Board of Directors Elects Thomas H. Weidemeyer New Chairman of the Board; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT

Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) had an increase of 2.54% in short interest. FDUS’s SI was 108,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.54% from 106,100 shares previously. With 86,000 avg volume, 1 days are for Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s short sellers to cover FDUS’s short positions. The SI to Fidus Investment Corporation’s float is 0.46%. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.15. About 130,401 shares traded or 32.17% up from the average. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD

Financial Counselors Inc increased Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) stake by 125,387 shares to 353,420 valued at $9.80 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Baxter Intl Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 3,932 shares and now owns 122,398 shares. Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) was raised too.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.37M for 26.10 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -6.50% below currents $120.05 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, April 4. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Thursday, April 11.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development firm specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans. The company has market cap of $370.62 million. It does not invest in turnarounds or distressed situations. It has a 8.96 P/E ratio. The fund prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, business services, consumer services and products including retail, food, and beverage, healthcare services and products, industrial services and products, information technology services, niche manufacturing, transportation and logistics, and value-added distribution sectors.

