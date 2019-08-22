Financial Counselors Decreased Its Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $418,147 as Shares Rose; Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Iron Mtn New (IRM) Holding by $860,825

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 5,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 50,239 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.02 million, down from 55,532 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $84.53. About 1.35M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF MASTER SERIES HEART VALVE TO ST JUDE MEDICAL; 16/03/2018 – Drug Makers use Nanotechnology to Improve Delivery and Dosing; 23/04/2018 – Sanquin Selects Abbott’s “Alinity™ s” Solution for Blood and Plasma Screening; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Boston Scientific and Abbott have also recently unveiled new systems; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS TWO WEAPONS USED IN ATTACK – SHOTGUN AND .38 REVOLVER, BOTH OBTAINED BY SHOOTER FROM FATHER; 09/04/2018 – Books: `Berenice Abbott’ Captures a Large and Star-Studded Life

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barton Investment holds 0.12% or 8,994 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 5,700 shares. Wealthquest Corporation has invested 0.4% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 49,898 were reported by Town And Country Financial Bank And Com Dba First Bankers Com. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation has 0.34% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 13,599 shares. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 399,359 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Kings Point Capital Mgmt reported 2,115 shares stake. Brookmont Management accumulated 47,032 shares. Nbt Bancshares N A Ny holds 1.31% or 90,013 shares. Azimuth Cap Ltd Liability Corporation reported 230,857 shares. Pictet & Cie (Europe) holds 0.63% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) or 46,394 shares. Moreover, Lathrop Mngmt Corporation has 0.18% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.19% in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Shell Asset Co owns 221,989 shares. Wellington Shields Mgmt Limited Co owns 0.38% invested in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 28,218 shares.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3,322 shares to 79,296 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 1,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP).

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48B for 25.16 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.