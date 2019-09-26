Financial Counselors Decreased Its Devon Energy New (DVN) Stake by $739,172; Share Value Declined; As Eaton Plc (ETN) Stock Price Rose, Smith Asset Management Group LP Cut Holding

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 26,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 20,946 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $597,000, down from 47,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $24.18. About 1.38 million shares traded. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 26/03/2018 – DEVON CEO DAVE HAGER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide; 10/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: BREAKING:U.S. shale oil producer @DevonEnergy laying off 300 workers, roughly 9 percent of its staff. Company s; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces Tender Offers for up to $1.0 Billion Aggregate Purchase Price for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities and Related Consent Solicitations; 01/05/2018 – DEVON 1Q CORE EPS 20C, EST. 19C; 02/05/2018 – DEVON IN DISCUSSIONS ON ‘LARGE’ DIVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES: CEO; 04/05/2018 – Devon at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: Devon Improving Capital Efficiency Via STACK and Delaware Basin Focus

Smith Asset Management Group Lp decreased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp sold 23,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The hedge fund held 275,473 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.94 million, down from 298,794 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $82.26. About 611,797 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse(R) for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 15/05/2018 – Eaton Launches Educational Program Designed to Help Customers Better Understand Electrical Codes and Standards; 06/04/2018 – Eaton Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1,208 shares to 6,275 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,194 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 58 investors sold DVN shares while 201 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 308.94 million shares or 0.35% less from 310.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Gp holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. Cannell Peter B And Inc reported 0.02% stake. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd (Wy) accumulated 1,500 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0% or 53,333 shares in its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 19,484 shares. Holt Advsrs Lc Dba Holt Ltd Partnership holds 21,375 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. 955,692 are held by Sasco Cap Inc Ct. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 2.49 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity reported 0.07% stake. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 215,888 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bank has invested 0.03% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Van Den Berg I Inc accumulated 1.36% or 320,705 shares. M Inc holds 0.1% or 10,262 shares. Conning invested in 7,196 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dupont Cap Mngmt Corporation reported 67,287 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Devon Energy Promotes David Harris to Executive Vice President, Exploration and Production – GlobeNewswire” on September 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – Wall Street Slightly Lower as Fed Meeting Kicks Off – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Those Who Purchased Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 71% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Analysts await Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 69.84% or $0.44 from last year’s $0.63 per share. DVN’s profit will be $76.80M for 31.82 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Devon Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -55.81% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $646.80 million for 13.35 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91B and $2.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Gp (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 210,510 shares to 241,700 shares, valued at $12.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 236,813 shares in the quarter, for a total of 674,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Hldg Cp (NYSE:BAH).

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “C-Tracks ETNs Linked to the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index (MLPC) To Pay Quarterly Coupon – Business Wire” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “iPath Series B Carbon ETNs (GRN) Debuts on NYSE – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Does Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “We Think Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Can Stay On Top Of Its Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brookfield Asset Mgmt stated it has 121,214 shares. Caprock Gp holds 6,092 shares. Delphi Ma stated it has 7,142 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt stated it has 6,409 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Carret Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.56% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). First Mercantile Trust reported 7,886 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 248,517 shares. Moreover, Foundry Limited Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership, California-based fund reported 6,233 shares. Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 68 shares. Srb stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Mai Capital invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 18,369 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Peapack Gladstone Finance accumulated 7,055 shares. 378,000 are held by Old Republic Intl.