Financial Counselors Decreased Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Position by $3.18 Million; Valuation Rose; Hamel Associates Raised Amgen (AMGN) Stake

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 32.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,300 shares as the company's stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 9,475 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75M, up from 7,175 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $197.76. About 1.30M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500.

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 79,496 shares as the company's stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 79,422 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.18 million, down from 158,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $14.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.66. About 1.45 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CPB shares while 145 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 156.81 million shares or 1.59% more from 154.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Finance Counselors Inc invested in 0.13% or 79,422 shares. Pictet Asset Ltd reported 81,865 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Company reported 56,666 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Tru Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 13,643 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). The Pennsylvania-based Berkshire Asset Mgmt Lc Pa has invested 0.03% in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 1.56 million shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 99,552 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) for 537,592 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Com Ltd stated it has 10,424 shares. Moreover, Korea Invest Corp has 0% invested in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB). Vanguard Group Incorporated reported 0.03% stake. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.23% stake. Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 7,142 shares. Transamerica Fincl holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.80 earnings per share, up 1.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CPB’s profit will be $240.93M for 14.58 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Campbell Soup Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 90.48% EPS growth.

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8,637 shares to 98,714 shares, valued at $18.19M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,191 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

