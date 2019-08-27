Financial Counselors Decreased By $2.95 Million Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Stake; Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) stake by 25.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc sold 22,852 shares as Lilly Eli & Co (LLY)’s stock declined 7.81%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 65,445 shares with $8.49 million value, down from 88,297 last quarter. Lilly Eli & Co now has $108.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $112.21. About 458,447 shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 09/05/2018 – Global Non-insulin Diabetes Therapeutics Market Forecasts to 2022 – Key Players are AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 10-Yes 5-No on whether the benefit-risk profile adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 30/04/2018 – Leena Gandhi, M.D., Ph.D., to Lead Lilly Oncology Immuno-Oncology Medical Development; 10/04/2018 – Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance salutes FDA approval of Afinitor® DISPERZ (everolimus) as the first adjunctive treatment approved in US for patients aged 2 years and older with tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC)-associated partial-onset seizures; 20/04/2018 – Lilly: Cyramza Study Didn’t Reach Statistical Significance for Overall Survival; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 22/04/2018 – Big day for $LLY tomorrow. Big day for several biotechs; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY – SIGILON WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES & COSTS RELATED TO COLLABORATION UNTIL SUBMISSION OF IND; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 155 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 108 trimmed and sold stock positions in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 101.77 million shares, up from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Neurocrine Biosciences Inc in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 71 Increased: 110 New Position: 45.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $53.84 million activity. Shares for $20,067 were bought by Smiley Joshua L on Monday, July 15. $26.94 million worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pointstate Cap Lp accumulated 31,600 shares. Carroll Associate holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 10,419 shares. Tradewinds Cap stated it has 1,345 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. New York-based Kings Point has invested 0.01% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Com has 0.42% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). World Asset invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Sawgrass Asset Management Limited Co owns 0.03% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 4,500 shares. Reilly Fincl Advisors Limited Liability holds 1,664 shares. Bluefin Trading Ltd Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.72% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 246,333 shares. Legal & General Public Ltd Company stated it has 5.62 million shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Parkside Bankshares And Tru invested in 3,778 shares. 2,203 are held by Fruth Invest Mngmt. Ironwood Financial Limited Co, Arizona-based fund reported 262 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.17% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Among 7 analysts covering Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Eli Lilly & Co has $143 highest and $121 lowest target. $134.43’s average target is 19.80% above currents $112.21 stock price. Eli Lilly & Co had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, May 1. As per Wednesday, March 13, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. BMO Capital Markets maintained Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) rating on Thursday, March 21. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $134 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, March 20. The stock of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by J.P. Morgan.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.13 billion. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA , a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It has a 547.58 P/E ratio. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $99.66. About 86,722 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss $41.8M; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS FROM ELAGOLIX STUDY; 20/04/2018 – Franklin Biotechnology Adds Sarepta, Cuts Neurocrine Bio; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 08/05/2018 – Neurocrine Biosciences Presents New Quality of Life Data from RE-KINECT, the Largest Real-World Screening Study of Possible Tar; 30/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE BIO 1Q REV. $71.1M, EST. $65.4M; 16/03/2018 – $NBIX has raised the price of Ingrezza 40mg capsule by 9% effective 3/15/18, meanwhile $TEVA Austedo has surpassed on TRx. [h/t Cowen & ISI]; 09/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Presenting at Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE ELAGOLIX STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT

