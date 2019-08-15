Financial Counselors Cut Stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by $604,098; Dsp Group (DSPG) Stock Rose While Awm Investment Company Has Cut Position

Financial Counselors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 14.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc sold 11,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 66,674 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, down from 77,861 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 200,063 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Dsp Group Inc. (DSPG) by 41.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 322,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.65% . The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 775,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Dsp Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $324.35M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $14.15. About 88,579 shares traded. DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) has risen 31.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.59% the S&P500. Some Historical DSPG News: 07/05/2018 – Tremor Video DSP Partners with Grapeshot, Becomes First Video DSP to Mandate Only Brand Safe Supply is Served for Advertisers; 12/04/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Default Service Program DSP-IV Auction: Information Session for Prospective Bidders on Wednesday,; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK TO DSP GROUP; 11/04/2018 – Cadence Boosts Vision and AI Performance with New Tensilica Vision Q6 DSP IP; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK TO SELL MINORITY INTEREST IN DSP BLACKROCK: STATEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Blackrock to Sell Stake in Indian Joint Venture to DSP; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – BlackRock exits mutual fund venture with India’s DSP Group; 08/05/2018 – RENEW POWER – IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS AND BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS INCLUDE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, DSP MERRILL LYNCH, OTHERS; 09/04/2018 – DSP Group Announces Appointment of Cynthia Paul to the Bd of Directors

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 8,017 shares to 78,856 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 13,881 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,445 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,811 are held by Envestnet Asset Management. The California-based Hutchinson Cap Management Ca has invested 0.14% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Smithfield holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Parametric Associates Lc has 138,072 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cutter And Brokerage owns 4,284 shares. Manchester Cap Ltd Liability Corp has 0.15% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0.02% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Lpl Financial Lc invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Tower Rech Capital Llc (Trc) invested in 515 shares or 0% of the stock. Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 0.2% or 686,981 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 9,621 shares. Natixis has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). North Point Managers Oh stated it has 4,708 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.6 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 5 investors sold DSPG shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 15.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 15.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw And accumulated 244,215 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 1.71M shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). Parkside National Bank And has 7 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) for 118,415 shares. Millennium Mgmt holds 149,888 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Advisors stated it has 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). 29,789 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Systems. Ameriprise Financial reported 128,486 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 72,300 shares. Raging Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 4.44% invested in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG). 69,800 were accumulated by Apis Limited Liability. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) or 13,112 shares. California Employees Retirement has invested 0% in DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG).

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06 billion and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuvectra Corporation by 50,000 shares to 319,089 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 718,303 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Neophotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN).