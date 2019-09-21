Financial Counselors Continues to Hold Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT); Maximus (MMS) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Lowered Its Holding

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Maximus Inc (MMS) by 99.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 167,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 155 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11,000, down from 167,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Maximus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $78.03. About 757,694 shares traded or 146.63% up from the average. MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) has risen 15.00% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MMS News: 24/05/2018 – MAXIMUS: CONTRACT INCLUDES AN ADDED 15 EMPLOYMENT SERVICE AREAS; 10/05/2018 – Maximus Cuts FY View To Rev $2.4B-$2.44B; 03/04/2018 – MAXIMUS to Discuss Innovations in Long-Term Services and Supports and Streamlining Provider Enrollment and Credentialing at Sta

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 4,117 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 109,161 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.63M, up from 105,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $111.18. About 6.98M shares traded or 52.90% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic : New Indication Expands DCB Treatment for Patients With SFA Lesions Up to 360mm; 25/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 10/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC: COREVALVE TAVR SYSTEM SHOWED STRONG L-T PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B; 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease

Analysts await MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 30.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.73 per share. MMS’s profit will be $60.62M for 20.53 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by MAXIMUS, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold MMS shares while 99 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 56.52 million shares or 0.32% more from 56.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambiar Limited Liability Co reported 70,399 shares stake. Fort Lp has 0.51% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). 32,501 were reported by Chatham Capital Gp Inc. Rowland Investment Counsel Adv has 0% invested in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Alabama-based Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.05% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Riverhead Cap Management Llc accumulated 9,004 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 92,837 were reported by Elk Creek Prtnrs Lc. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0% in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 242,068 shares. 180,142 were reported by Aperio Gp Limited Liability Com. Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 37,269 shares. Sei Investments, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,759 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 24,134 shares. State Street invested in 0.01% or 2.07 million shares. Zebra Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in MAXIMUS, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40 billion and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 24,135 shares to 258,183 shares, valued at $14.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,656 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,432 shares, and has risen its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 3,613 shares to 89,934 shares, valued at $10.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Devon Energy Corp New (NYSE:DVN) by 26,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,946 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

