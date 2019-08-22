Financial Counselors Boosted Suntrust Bks (STI) Position By $2.12 Million; 6 Analysts Covering Masco (MAS)

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp has $52 highest and $43 lowest target. $46.83’s average target is 15.15% above currents $40.67 stock price. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 14 by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 1 by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) rating on Monday, March 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $43 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Friday, April 26 by Raymond James. See Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) latest ratings:

26/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Sector Weight Downgrade

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

26/04/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $47.0000 Upgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $52 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Nomura Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $39 New Target: $50 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $43 Maintain

Financial Counselors Inc increased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 27.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Counselors Inc acquired 35,882 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock rose 2.76%. The Financial Counselors Inc holds 165,772 shares with $9.82 million value, up from 129,890 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $26.78B valuation. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $60.32. About 123,660 shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 10/04/2018 – Earthstone at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust 1Q EPS $1.29; 05/04/2018 – PetIQ at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/05/2018 – Hilltop Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 11; 10/04/2018 – HighPoint Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 14/05/2018 – SUNTRUST HOME DEVELOPERS INC SUN.PS – QTRLY GROSS REVENUE 121.5 MLN PESOS VS 108.7 MLN PESOS; 09/05/2018 – Installed Building Site Visit Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 17; 27/03/2018 – Ekso Bionics Holdings Field Trip Set By SunTrust for Mar. 29; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST ADOPTED ACCOUNTING STANDARD DURING 1Q OF 2018; 31/05/2018 – Summit Materials at Tour Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Masco (NYSE:MAS) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Masco – Get Prepared For A Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco Turbulence Causes Undervaluation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold Masco Corporation shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 39,776 were reported by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Com. Eaton Vance reported 37,095 shares. Synovus Fincl Corporation has 73,064 shares. Horizon Ltd Company owns 5,965 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher And holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 194,363 shares. Asset Management One Co Ltd has invested 0.04% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd reported 104 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co owns 7,676 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 691 shares stake. Acg Wealth holds 0.06% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) or 11,567 shares. Lakewood Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.18M shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Thompson Inv Inc holds 1.08% or 143,217 shares. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Lc owns 233,613 shares. Cibc World Markets, New York-based fund reported 49,376 shares.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.77 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 16.73 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $40.67. About 553,462 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 24/04/2018 – MASCO CORP MAS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.57 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 06/04/2018 – Masco Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Financial Counselors Inc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 2,227 shares to 143,876 valued at $20.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) stake by 11,187 shares and now owns 66,674 shares. Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited has 5,109 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Eagle Glob Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.46% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 198,784 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt accumulated 1.90M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Continental Advisors Limited Co invested 1.14% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 0.07% or 4.16 million shares. Heartland Advsr holds 6,314 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Llc accumulated 20 shares. Moneta Invest Advsrs Ltd, a Missouri-based fund reported 8,270 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 17,375 shares. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 0.05% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 0.07% or 23,400 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.05% or 67,900 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada Inc accumulated 1,335 shares. 95,062 were reported by First Republic Inv Mngmt. Btc Cap Management stated it has 0.92% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Among 3 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks has $73 highest and $66 lowest target. $69’s average target is 14.39% above currents $60.32 stock price. SunTrust Banks had 8 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 22, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Hold” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 8.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “SunTrust Banks declares $0.56 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SunTrust, BB&T shareholders approve $66B merger – Baltimore Business Journal” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “BB&T shareholders approve merger, ‘Truist’ name – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: July 30, 2019.