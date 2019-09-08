Financial Counselors Boosted Stake in Lowes Cos (LOW) as Stock Value Declined; Facebook (FB) Market Value Rose While Lone Pine Capital Has Trimmed Holding

Lone Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 27.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc sold 1.83M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 4.84 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806.89 million, down from 6.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $187.49. About 15.23 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 16/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg deploys ‘secret police’ to catch leakers at Facebook, former employee alleges in report; 06/04/2018 – VC pioneer Ann Winblad: A Facebook opt-out button for data may be an unsustainable business model; 26/03/2018 – Op-Ed Columnist: Facebook, No One Likes Oversharing; 27/03/2018 – Facebook will send two top execs to appear in front of UK lawmakers but not CEO Mark Zuckerberg; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Friend charged with assault in viral Facebook Live shooting; 04/04/2018 – TOPLive Starts: Zuckerberg Takes Questions on Facebook Data Rift; 03/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says not planning to extend European privacy law globally; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Zuckerberg Says Facebook Is Cooperating With Mueller’s Office (Video); 26/03/2018 – U.S. FTC investigating Facebook’s privacy practices

Financial Counselors Inc increased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Counselors Inc bought 3,071 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 16,697 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 13,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Counselors Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $114.71. About 3.30 million shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 11/05/2018 – Citigroup Adds Aptiv, Cuts Lowe’s, Buys More Visa: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Correction to Ackman Lowe’s Story; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Sees FY Total Sales Up 5%; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 06/03/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR LOWE SPEECH: LIVE; 06/03/2018 – RESERVE BANK OF AUSTRALIA GOV LOWE SAYS ECONOMY IS MOVING IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION; 24/04/2018 – US Federal Government Authorizes Complaint Against Lowe Enterprises’ Terranea Resort Alleging Labor Law Violations, Says UNITE; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. On Friday, May 24 Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 10,000 shares. $23,725 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) was bought by WARDELL LISA W.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold LOW shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 912 shares. Ledyard Retail Bank holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 55,673 shares. Old Bankshares In accumulated 18,704 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Invesco Ltd invested in 0.24% or 6.41M shares. Inr Advisory Lc accumulated 0% or 40 shares. Founders Capital Management Limited Liability owns 10,198 shares. First Personal Serv holds 0.29% or 8,547 shares. Cardinal Cap owns 49,446 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Tompkins Financial Corp has 0.28% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Moreover, Oakbrook Invs Lc has 0.33% invested in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.07% or 50,900 shares. Raymond James Tru Na has 23,363 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Da Davidson Com holds 29,997 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Com owns 2,000 shares. Bessemer Gp invested 0% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Financial Counselors Inc, which manages about $2.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 22,852 shares to 65,445 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cms Energy Corp (NYSE:CMS) by 88,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,271 shares, and cut its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $17.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 3.30M shares to 7.26M shares, valued at $170.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.