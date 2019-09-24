Financial Consulate Upped Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Position by $481,120; Corbyn Investment Management Continues to Hold Position in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $72.3. About 502,548 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 07/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0507 – Suspension – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘

Financial Consulate Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Consulate Inc bought 3,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 79,107 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26M, up from 76,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Consulate Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $159.81. About 454,048 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 31/03/2018 – Larson Electronics Releases LED Tractor Lighting Package for McCormick International MTX125; 01/05/2018 – Willdan Acquires Energy Engineering Firm Newcomb Anderson McCormick, Inc; 30/04/2018 – McCormick Announces 78th Annual Unsung Heroes Awards Banquet; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Accelerate Hourly Employee Wage Increases; 26/03/2018 – McCormick & Company Inc expected to post earnings of 90 cents a share – summary; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 6,059 shares to 299,388 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Intl. (Jci) by 117,207 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 189,213 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME).

Financial Consulate Inc, which manages about $333.98 million and $222.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 9,586 shares to 24,637 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 12,650 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,352 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).