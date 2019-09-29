Financial Consulate Has Raised Its Stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) by $481,120; Millennium Management Stake in Fidus Invt (FDUS) Trimmed by $482,805 as Stock Rose

Financial Consulate Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Consulate Inc bought 3,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 79,107 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26 million, up from 76,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Consulate Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $3.8 during the last trading session, reaching $156.8. About 840,825 shares traded or 9.24% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. Sees FY18 Sales Up 13%-15%; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – America’s Beauty Show 2018 Comes to McCormick Place in Chicago April 28 – 30; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $118 FROM $113; 13/04/2018 – TRONC HOLDER MERRICK VENTURE TO SELL SHRS TO MCCORMICK MEDIA; 23/04/2018 – MCCORMICK MEDIA LLC REPORTS 25.7 PCT STAKE IN TRONC INC AS OF APRIL 13, 2018 – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $101 FROM $99; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 13 TO 15 PCT

Millennium Management Llc decreased its stake in Fidus Invt Corp (FDUS) by 39.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc sold 32,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.66% . The hedge fund held 48,698 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $777,000, down from 80,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Fidus Invt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $364.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.91. About 86,137 shares traded. Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) has risen 12.58% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FDUS News: 06/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A Principal-at-Risk Variable Rate Notes; 06/04/2018 KBRA Assigns Preliminary Long-Term Credit Rating of AA with a Stable Outlook to Fidus Re Ltd.’s Series 2018-1 Class A; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 16/04/2018 – BAM IN COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE PACT WITH FIDUS RE LTD; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $0.30; 03/05/2018 – FIDUS INVESTMENT CORP FDUS.O – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INVESTMENT INCOME PER SHARE $ 0.36

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argent Trust accumulated 0.45% or 28,780 shares. 68,323 are owned by Lincoln National. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0.02% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 7,743 shares. Mariner Lc accumulated 9,135 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Putnam Investments Ltd Company holds 1.29 million shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. 5,013 were accumulated by Next Fincl Gru. Clearbridge Ltd invested 0.28% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). First Republic Inv Management invested in 16,457 shares. Glenview Bankshares Dept owns 5,925 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Schulhoff & Inc holds 19,130 shares. Old National Bank In holds 0.01% or 1,706 shares in its portfolio. Kornitzer Capital Ks invested in 0.01% or 3,175 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Llc owns 4,128 shares. Boston Ltd Llc reported 1,392 shares stake. Puzo Michael J invested in 11,675 shares.

More notable recent McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why McCormick Stock Gained 11% in March – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Checking the Performance of 5 Mm-Mm Good Stocks, 1 Year Later – The Motley Fool” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Impressed By McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s (NYSE:MKC) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “McCormick Earnings: What to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McCormick & Company: Just Too Spicy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Financial Consulate Inc, which manages about $333.98 million and $222.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT) by 6,229 shares to 23,235 shares, valued at $1.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 26,060 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,400 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold FDUS shares while 13 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 6.25 million shares or 0.62% less from 6.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wespac Advsr Lc has invested 0.83% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Raymond James Financial Incorporated owns 663,899 shares. Ftb Advsr stated it has 635 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 12,281 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisory Incorporated stated it has 87,089 shares. Moreover, West Family Incorporated has 2.49% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 620,824 shares. 42,745 are owned by Optimum Invest. Lakeview Capital Prtn Lc owns 0.14% invested in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) for 15,185 shares. Eagle Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) or 22,980 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 0% or 300 shares. Salzhauer Michael reported 0.16% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Signaturefd Limited Liability reported 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Muzinich And invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS). United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Inc Public Ltd Com has invested 0% in Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS).

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 445,055 shares to 572,277 shares, valued at $16.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asgn Inc by 109,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 553,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp (NYSE:TMK).

More notable recent Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Public Offering of Notes – GlobeNewswire” on February 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Fidus Investment Corporation Granted Third SBIC License – GlobeNewswire” published on April 17, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Fidus Investment Corporation Announces Amendment to Revolving Credit Facility: Increased Facility Size, Improved Pricing and Extended Maturity – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Fidus Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:FDUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidus Investment 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Fidus Investment (FDUS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.