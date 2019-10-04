Financial Consulate Has Increased Its Mccormick & Co (MKC) Holding by $481,120; As Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Shares Declined, Gradient Investments Has Trimmed Stake by $1.01 Million

Financial Consulate Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Consulate Inc bought 3,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 79,107 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26M, up from 76,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Consulate Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $168.45. About 258,108 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 23/04/2018 – New York Post: McCormick Media wants a bigger stake in Tronc; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Company to use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK – REITERATED PLANS TO USE ITS TAX BENEFITS TO MAKE STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS TO DRIVE GROWTH, RETURN CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, PAY DOWN DEBT; 03/05/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT YEAR-END, RETIRE FROM FIRM NEXT MAY; VETERAN PORTFOLIO MANAGER ANDREW MCCORMICK TO TAKE OVER JANUARY 1, 2019; 08/05/2018 – McCormick Honors 2018 Unsung Heroes; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & CO – NET FAVORABLE NON-RECURRING IMPACT OF RECENT U.S. TAX ACT, AMONG OTHER THINGS, INCREASED EPS BY $2.18 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018; 16/05/2018 – McCormick Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30

Gradient Investments Llc decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc sold 63,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 2,040 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33,000, down from 65,380 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 2.05M shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Netherlands Taps tekVizion to Accelerate its SIP Trunking Offering by Validating 10 Vendor PBXs within a Six-Week; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 27/03/2018 – VODAFONE ZAMBIA TO START VOICE-OVER DATA SERVICES WITHIN 3 MOS; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Akshaya Moondra To Be CFO of Merged Vodafone India, Idea Cellular; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 14/05/2018 – Vodafone Service Revenue, Guidance in Focus — Earnings Preview; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Confirms Deal to Buy Some Liberty Global European Assets for Nearly $23 Billion; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE GROUP AND VODAFONE QATAR HAVE ENTERED INTO A FIVE YEAR PARTNER MARKET AGREEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report

Financial Consulate Inc, which manages about $333.98 million and $222.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 26,060 shares to 4,400 shares, valued at $221,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 55,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 629,941 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold MKC shares while 255 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 102.40 million shares or 0.38% more from 102.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Covington Capital Mgmt holds 50 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv holds 0.31% or 570,361 shares in its portfolio. Private Ocean Limited Liability accumulated 313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hudock Grp Lc invested 0.02% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Sumitomo Life reported 0.26% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Farmers & Merchants Invs owns 320 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 467,317 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Communication reported 3,375 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research holds 5,297 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Fin In holds 0.04% or 335 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Sys Trust Fund has 0.08% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Brown Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation reported 7,307 shares. Congress Asset Mngmt Ma invested 1.26% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

