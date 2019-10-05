Financial Consulate Boosted Stake in Mccormick & Co (MKC) as Market Valuation Rose; Monroe Bank & Trust Decreased Its Omnicell (OMCL) Stake by $300,656

Monroe Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monroe Bank & Trust sold 3,496 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,447 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, down from 25,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monroe Bank & Trust who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 138,782 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 36C TO 42C, EST. 46C; 26/04/2018 – OMNICELL 1Q ADJ REV $182.6M, EST. $177.1M; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 09/04/2018 – OMNICELL APPOINTS SCOTT SEIDELMANN AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q Rev $182.6M; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations; 09/04/2018 – Omnicell Appoints Scott Seidelmann as Chief Comml Officer; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell 1Q EPS 7c; 26/04/2018 – Omnicell Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $2.05

Financial Consulate Inc increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 4.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Consulate Inc bought 3,104 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 79,107 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.26 million, up from 76,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Consulate Inc who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 547,620 shares traded. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 35.88% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,237.1 MLN VS $1,043.7 MLN; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – IMPACT OF FAVORABLE CURRENCY EXPECTED TO BE GREATER IN H1 OF 2018 THAN IN H2; 22/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC); 02/04/2018 – McCormick Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – McCormick: Changes Will Benefit Majority of U.S.-Based Hourly Employees; 02/05/2018 – McCormick Makes 2018 DiversityInc Top 50 List; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – MKC TO USE TAX BENEFITS FOR U.S. EMPLOYEE BONUSES & WAGE BOOSTS; 20/03/2018 – Henderson Global Care Growth Adds Equinix, Cuts McCormick

Financial Consulate Inc, which manages about $333.98M and $222.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 12,650 shares to 13,352 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 9,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,637 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 4.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $21.24 million for 35.88 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

