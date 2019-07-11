Financial Architects Upped Stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $429,030; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Boltwood Capital Management Increased Position

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $574.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 20.57M shares traded or 20.67% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS IT’S COMMITTED TO PROTECTING PERSONAL DATA: NBC; 19/03/2018 – Facebook security chief is reportedly leaving the company in wake of Russian disinformation scandal; 11/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s told US lawmakers his own personal data has been sold to “malicious third; 03/04/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS ON APRIL 3, INTRODUCING ABILITY TO SEND 360 DEGREE PHOTOS IN MESSENGER – BLOG; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK 10Q: REGULATION COULD `SIGNIFICANTLY’ AFFECT BUSINESS; 24/05/2018 – It belies the fact that Facebook does not understand or respect the practice of journalism; 26/03/2018 – The FTC is officially investigating Facebook following the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal; 06/04/2018 – Facebook’s Sandberg Takes Belated Turn on Apology Tour — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Mozilla suspends ads on Facebook on data privacy concerns; 22/03/2018 – Next Worry for Facebook: Disenchanted Users–Update

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 794.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 7,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,945 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $58.42. About 945,659 shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 6.06% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 28/05/2018 – MANDATE: TD Bank EUR Benchmark 7Y Covered Bond; 28/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP: INTENTION TO REPURCHASE FOR CANCELLATION UP TO; 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 04/04/2018 – Tactics Online: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/04/2018 – Stealthy Cyber: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 26/03/2018 – nCino Brings Commercial Banking Transformation to TD Bank; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Wholesale Banking Net C$267M, up 8%; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE C$9,467 MLN VS C$8,473 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M. Stretch Colin sold $1.35M worth of stock. On Thursday, January 31 Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 4,761 shares.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07M and $153.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 8,512 shares to 28,045 shares, valued at $2.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 3,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,589 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudock Cap Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. Oak Ltd Oh accumulated 256,688 shares. Glynn Capital Limited invested in 242,839 shares. Tiger Eye Limited Liability Co accumulated 5,635 shares. 8,679 were accumulated by Homrich Berg. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 1.43M shares or 1.53% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D invested in 5,811 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.43% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 270,570 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company stated it has 1.11% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Abner Herrman Brock Ltd Liability invested in 0.06% or 2,506 shares. 1,441 were accumulated by Rowland Investment Counsel Adv. Ssi invested in 0.08% or 5,818 shares. Natixis Advsr LP holds 1.54% or 1.06 million shares in its portfolio. Harvey Management holds 9,000 shares. Beach Invest Counsel Pa invested in 0.46% or 24,560 shares.

