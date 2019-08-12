Financial Architects Upped Its Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by $6.17 Million; Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) Shareholder Clough Capital Partners LP Has Decreased Holding by $795,600

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 2.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 23,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The hedge fund held 896,600 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.99M, down from 920,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.36. About 371,939 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5547.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 44,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 45,182 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.32M, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.11. About 5.51M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 23/05/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN interim president and chief executive officer, to address the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference i; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 29/05/2018 – J&J at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 15/03/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL – BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION BASED ON DATA FROM MULTICENTER, OPEN-LABEL PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ERDAFITINIB; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 03/05/2018 – Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Oral Presentation Accepted for Digestive Diseases Week Conference; 11/04/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON JNJ.N , IMERYS SA IMTP.PA SUBSIDIARY ORDERED TO PAY $80 MLN IN PUNITIVE DAMAGES IN NEW JERSEY CASE BLAMING TALC FOR MESOTHELIOMA -COURTROOM VIDEO; 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury

Analysts await Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.60 EPS, down 13.04% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.69 per share. BXMT’s profit will be $80.57M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual EPS reported by Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 65,120 shares to 96,175 shares, valued at $43.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 13,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,449 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust declares $0.62 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Time To Tread More Carefully – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 0.29% or 105,860 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,800 shares. Magnetar Lc has 9,006 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Virtu Fincl Lc invested in 0.02% or 9,556 shares. Van Eck Associate owns 241,649 shares. 17,842 are owned by Qs Invsts Ltd Llc. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). State Street Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Rothschild Investment Corp Il holds 0.07% or 16,225 shares in its portfolio. 42,972 were accumulated by Spirit Of America Mngmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). First Tru L P, a Illinois-based fund reported 246,454 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invs Limited stated it has 527,675 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.01% or 660,027 shares in its portfolio. Argi Invest Service Limited Liability Company invested in 7,238 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Medtech Companies May Be Winning at Johnson & Johnsonâ€™s Expense – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Mostly Strong Results For Big Banks, And J&J Another Solid Earnings Performer – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (Call) (NYSE:HD) by 4,907 shares to 200 shares, valued at $38,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 8,407 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,000 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Gru Ltd Llc owns 218,706 shares. Waverton Mgmt Ltd holds 16,757 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Macroview Ltd Liability reported 397 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Huntington Bankshares reported 1.37% stake. 18,727 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com. Capital Advsrs Ok holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 69,349 shares. Contravisory Mngmt has 0% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 16 shares. Neumann Management Lc stated it has 10,828 shares or 0.97% of all its holdings. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Co owns 0.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,298 shares. Litman Gregory Asset reported 426 shares. R G Niederhoffer Mgmt invested in 2,000 shares or 2.55% of the stock. Bowling Mngmt Ltd, a Ohio-based fund reported 30,273 shares. Thomas Story Son Limited Liability Company owns 86,513 shares. Lbmc Invest Advsrs Ltd Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 3,109 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Mngmt Lp reported 55,312 shares.