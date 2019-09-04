Financial Architects Upped By $773,955 Its Canadian Nat Res LTD (CNQ) Stake; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Financial Architects Inc increased Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ) stake by 8406.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Financial Architects Inc acquired 28,665 shares as Canadian Nat Res Ltd (CNQ)’s stock declined 12.65%. The Financial Architects Inc holds 29,006 shares with $798,000 value, up from 341 last quarter. Canadian Nat Res Ltd now has $28.33B valuation. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 173,452 shares traded. Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) has declined 30.68% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.68% the S&P500. Some Historical CNQ News: 03/05/2018 – Canadian Natural 1Q Adj EPS C$0.71; 03/05/2018 – CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES STARTS FIRST-QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – Globe Mail [Reg]: Streetwise newsletter: Shell sells stake in Canadian Natural in big bought deal; Street pounds table on; 07/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SHELL SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Shell Sells Its Interest In Canadian Natural Resources Limited; 07/05/2018 – Shell to Sell Canadian Natural Resources Stake for $3.3 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Cheetah Mobile, AngloGold Ashanti, Canadian Natural Resources, BHP Billiton, Infos; 08/05/2018 – SHELL RDSa.L – SELLS ITS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – SHELL SELLS INTEREST IN CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED; 07/05/2018 – Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reports Voting Results at Annual General Meeting

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AbbVie has $90 highest and $7900 lowest target. $81’s average target is 24.08% above currents $65.28 stock price. AbbVie had 9 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Piper Jaffray to “Overweight” on Tuesday, August 20. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform” on Monday, April 29. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. See AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) latest ratings:

20/08/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight New Target: $80.0000 Upgrade

26/06/2019 Broker: Leerink Swann Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

25/06/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold Maintain

28/05/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Neutral New Target: $84.0000 Initiates Coverage On

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

29/04/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Underperformer New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $71.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Upgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Hold Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $90 Maintain

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $96.99 billion. The firm offers HUMIRA, a biologic therapy administered as a subcutaneous injection to treat autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for the treatment of patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy, with or without ribavirin, for the treatment of adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C. It has a 23.83 P/E ratio. It also provides Kaletra, an anti- human immunodeficiency virus-1 medicine used with other anti-HIV-1 medications as a treatment that maintains viral suppression in HIV-1 patients; Norvir, a protease inhibitor indicated in combination with other antiretroviral agents to treat HIV-1; and Synagis to prevent RSV infection at-risk infants.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 11 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $14.46 million activity. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $776,250 was bought by AUSTIN ROXANNE S. The insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, August 29. 30,400 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares with value of $2.05 million were bought by CHASE WILLIAM J. 30,000 shares were bought by Gosebruch Henry O, worth $2.02M. RAPP EDWARD J also bought $504,750 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 73 investors sold AbbVie Inc. shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 32,829 were accumulated by Pettee Investors. Ruggie Cap Group Incorporated stated it has 530 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap reported 8,350 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hilton Cap Lc has invested 0.02% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cambridge Research Advsr invested in 232,854 shares. M Kraus & Co has 47,886 shares for 2.26% of their portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Limited Liability Corporation has 0.32% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.04% or 67,454 shares. Moreover, Freestone Cap Holdg Limited Com has 0.31% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 63,865 shares. Dana Invest Advisors Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 17,729 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 2.53M shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. 17,000 are held by Yorktown & Research. Heritage Investors Corp owns 0.42% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 88,522 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc reported 4,340 shares. Mariner Limited Liability invested in 146,771 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $65.28. About 972,405 shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 24/05/2018 – IMBRUVICA® (ibrutinib) Plus GAZYVA® (obinutuzumab) Phase 3 iLLUMlNATE Trial for First-Line Therapy of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Patients Met Primary Endpoint; 23/04/2018 – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY VALIDATES TYPE Il VARIATION FOR MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) IN COMBINATION WITH PEMETREXED (ALIMTA®) AND PLATINUM CHEMOTHERAPY AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN METASTATIC; 27/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC -; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Monotherapy Met Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 KEYNOTE-042 Study, Significantly Improving OS as First; 19/04/2018 – Good news for $GLPG $GILD $ABBV is that FDA sees thrombosis as a unique issue with $INCY $LLY baricitinib and not seen with other JAKi; 05/04/2018 – Hopes rise for Shire sale as Takeda CEO discusses case for deal; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in Europe; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOEPIS SETTLES PATENT DISPUTES WITH ABBVIE, CLEARING; 01/05/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS MAA FOR PLAQUE PSORIASIS TREATMENT RISANKIZUMAB

