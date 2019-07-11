Financial Architects Trimmed Position in Costco Whsl New (Call) (COST) by $848,936 as Stock Rose; Js Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $10.58 Million

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc sold 95,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42M, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $258.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney, Universal Studios and Other Local Companies Support MusicHelpsHeal.org and the Students from Puerto Rico/Virgin Islands; 30/05/2018 – Fox Sets Date for Disney Vote, Putting Pressure on Comcast; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 27/04/2018 – ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ opens big with $39 mln in U.S., Canada; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (COST) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,508 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 400 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97,000, down from 3,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $271.42. About 1.26 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 17/04/2018 – Former Costco Wholesale Executives Bring Transparency To Fast Food

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rock Point Advisors Lc has invested 0.16% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Financial Architects Incorporated stated it has 3,362 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Texas-based Brookmont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.77% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Lvw Advsrs reported 5,124 shares. Wisconsin-based Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc has invested 1.41% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pennsylvania invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 5,117 were accumulated by Trust Department Mb Comml Bank N A. Bb&T Securities Llc owns 409,701 shares. Sigma Planning Corp has 0.47% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Altavista Wealth Inc stated it has 1.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Guardian Tru stated it has 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Wellington Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3.05M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Macquarie, Australia-based fund reported 520,570 shares. Hemenway Trust Ltd Com has invested 1.93% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Ontario – Canada-based Baskin Financial has invested 3.11% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.76 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.87 per share. DIS’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 20.39 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.61 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Commercial Bank Na holds 9,647 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Private Tru Na stated it has 11,946 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Alphamark Advsrs Llc stated it has 380 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Sheets Smith Wealth holds 1,911 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 3.65% or 46,121 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs Corp reported 206,312 shares stake. Qs Limited Liability Corp owns 42,630 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Tci Wealth invested in 0.86% or 8,072 shares. 1,247 were reported by Howe And Rusling. Minnesota-based Leuthold Group Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.47% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 6,674 shares. Moreover, First Savings Bank Of Mount Dora Investment Services has 1.39% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Braun Stacey Assoc reported 0.96% stake. Highland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.87% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,603 shares to 16,403 shares, valued at $4.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

