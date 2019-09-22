Financial Architects Trimmed Its Microsoft (Call) (MSFT) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Mgic Invt Wis (MTG) Position Maintained by Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) (MSFT) by 93.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27,000, down from 3,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $139.44. About 40.04 million shares traded or 63.77% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 13/03/2018 – Microsoft Wins 2018 Best of Enterprise Connect Award for Microsoft Teams; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 17/04/2018 – Jibe Announces a Full Migration for its Customers After Showing lmpressive Results in Google Cloud’s Job Discovery Beta Program; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 02/05/2018 – INGRAM MICRO & MICROSOFT REPORT ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE SERVICE; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc increased its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (MTG) by 177.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc bought 691,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% . The hedge fund held 1.08 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.22M, up from 390,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc who had been investing in Mgic Invt Corp Wis for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $13.04. About 7.25 million shares traded or 57.95% up from the average. MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) has risen 3.30% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.30% the S&P500. Some Historical MTG News: 22/03/2018 – MGIC HIRES SEAN VALCAMP, VP, CHIEF INFORMATION SECURITY OFFICER; 08/03/2018 – MGIC Investment Corporation Releases Monthly Operating Statistics; 21/05/2018 – MGIC Promotes Luis Contreras to Vice President – National Account Manager; 22/03/2018 – MGIC hires Sean Valcamp, Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer; 08/03/2018 – MGIC FEB. ENDING PRIMARY DELINQUENT INVENTORY DOWN 9.2% Y/Y; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Global Investors (Uk) Buys New 1.2% Position in MGIC; 18/04/2018 – Mortgage Insurers Fall as MGIC’s Results Leave Investors Rattled; 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 18/04/2018 – MGIC Invest 1Q Book Value Per Share $8.70; 13/03/2018 – MGIC Announces Enhancement to FICS’ Loan Producer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTG shares while 78 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 300.59 million shares or 1.27% less from 304.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 1.29 million shares. Virtu Finance Ltd has invested 0.02% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 9,400 shares stake. Graybill Bartz & Associates holds 2.89% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 320,378 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 0.06% or 636,235 shares. Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 31,100 shares. 13,252 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 245,888 are owned by Zacks Invest Management. Globeflex Lp invested in 67,024 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp has invested 0.93% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG). American Intl Group Inc invested in 0.01% or 147,129 shares. Federated Pa holds 0.03% in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) or 799,232 shares. Caxton Associate Lp holds 44,627 shares. Heartland Advisors holds 1.54% of its portfolio in MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG) for 1.60M shares.

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc, which manages about $888.86M and $569.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 425,742 shares to 529,800 shares, valued at $11.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Bancorp P R (NYSE:FBP) by 584,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,000 shares, and cut its stake in Stifel Finl Corp (NYSE:SF).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 18,721 shares to 19,421 shares, valued at $727,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 30,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fayerweather Charles has 1.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Centre Asset Management stated it has 8.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). First National Bank And Company Of Newtown reported 66,717 shares. Ashmore Wealth Ltd Liability Company reported 2.47 million shares. Moreno Evelyn V has 3.87% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fil Limited has 8.61M shares. Moreover, Lockheed Martin Company has 2.02% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 332,270 shares. Thompson Inv Management Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 119,420 shares. Lipe & Dalton reported 11,188 shares. Rothschild Investment Corp Il accumulated 111,856 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Company has invested 4.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.13% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 119,667 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp Tn invested 10.1% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Arrow Financial accumulated 119,127 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

