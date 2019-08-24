Financial Architects Trimmed Its Holding in General Mls (GIS) as Stock Rose; Kdi Capital Partners Boosted Position in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by $2.40 Million

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 20.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 9,723 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 58,082 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.36 million, up from 48,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $230.66. About 4.63 million shares traded or 28.39% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 2018 outlook based in part on medical cost control -CFO; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP,; 24/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, UNITEDHEALTHCARE HAVE RENEWED THEIR LONG-TERM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 07/05/2018 – INSPERITY – ANNOUNCED EXTENSION OF RELATIONSHIP FOR MEDICAL AND DENTAL COVERAGE WITH UNITEDHEALTHCARE; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: LabCorp to Continue as UnitedHealth’s Exclusive National Laboratory Provider Until Jan. 1, 2019

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 93.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 8,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 565 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29,000, down from 9,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 2.57M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – ACTIONS INCLUDE, TARGETED STRATEGIC REVENUE MANAGEMENT ACTIONS TO IMPROVE NET PRICE REALIZATION; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AT PREVAILING RATE OF $0.49 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buffalo Pet Products; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 EPS, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.68 million for 17.41 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13,378 shares to 14,378 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 18,400 shares. Lazard Asset Management Llc owns 0.01% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 126,848 shares. 126,896 are held by Clean Yield Grp Incorporated. Symons Cap Mgmt holds 57,896 shares. Sabal owns 532,924 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co holds 12,075 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Zevin Asset Limited Liability Co owns 4,710 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability, Massachusetts-based fund reported 82 shares. Gw Henssler And Associates Limited holds 142,281 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag reported 0.06% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc reported 0.06% stake. Essex Financial Ser reported 5,919 shares. Advisor Limited reported 17,051 shares stake. Central National Bank & Trust & invested in 0% or 300 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd has invested 0.03% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13M and $283.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 33,168 shares to 92,254 shares, valued at $8.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr Energy (XLE) by 59,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 196,169 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.