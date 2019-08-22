Financial Architects Trimmed Holding in Citigroup (Put) (C) as Stock Value Rose; Fortinet (FTNT) Shareholder Moody National Bank Trust Division Has Decreased Its Holding by $9.80 Million

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 99.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division sold 116,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 59 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 116,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.89% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $81.97. About 1.34M shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY BILLINGS OF $463.2 MLN, UP 15% YEAR OVER YEAR; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security Fabric at RSA Conference 2018; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud Networks; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Fortinet Delivers Integrated NOC-SOC Solution to Automate IT Processes and Security Response; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Data Center Intrusion Prevention System Test Report

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (C) by 95.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 17,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 18,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $63.25. About 12.90 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 08/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, CARNEGIE, ERSTE, SWEDBANK TO MANAGE TALLINNA IPO; 14/05/2018 – Alongside a broader escalation in regional conflict, Citi economists argued that a sustained increase in oil prices and weaker-than-anticipated global economic growth data could combine to heighten the risk for financial market participants; 02/04/2018 – Citi to Power QTS Data Center in Irving, TX with Clean, Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – INNERGEX RENEWABLE ENERGY INC – SUBSIDIARIES OF BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY AND CITI HAVE COMPLETED A US$211.3 MLN TAX EQUITY FINANCING OF PROJECT; 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 12/04/2018 – Citi Appoints lsao Kojima as Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions for Japan; 05/04/2018 – DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES DFS.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH NEUTRAL; TARGET PRICE $78; 07/04/2018 – New York Post: Citigroup wants pot dispensary to stop using its logo; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evergy Inc by 55,488 shares to 55,715 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 613,567 shares, and has risen its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields & Ltd Llc holds 0.46% or 14,510 shares. Security National Tru reported 246 shares. Guild Investment Mngmt owns 32,620 shares. Golub Gru Lc stated it has 2.29% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Macroview Mgmt Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 556 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 10.28M shares. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Ltd has 1.72% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 646,905 shares. Community Fincl Bank Na reported 1,027 shares stake. 5,868 are held by Bailard Inc. 40 are owned by And. Ci owns 2.33M shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Advisor Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Wright Inc holds 51,081 shares. 303,022 are owned by Oppenheimer And. King Luther Cap holds 166,991 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 earnings per share, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 7.95 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,603 shares to 16,403 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 16,373 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,773 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).