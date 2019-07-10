Financial Architects Trimmed Clorox Co Del (CLX) Stake by $423,040; Tyson Foods (TSN) Holder Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Lowered Position by $4.97 Million

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 8.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 72,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 805,602 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.93M, down from 877,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 1.93M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS – CO EXPECTS TO WORK WITH AT LEAST ONE THIRD-PARTY ORGANIZATION ON A PROGRAM TO ENCOURAGE CORN FARMERS TO REDUCE FERTILIZER USE & SOIL LOSS; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – GOLDMAN SACHS IS ACTING AS TYSON FOODS’ FINANCIAL ADVISOR ON SALE; 20/03/2018 – McDonald’s sets greenhouse gas reduction targets; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, UFCW Expand Workplace Safety Efforts; 23/05/2018 – U.S. beef packer margins soar as cattle prices fall; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: FREIGHT COSTS SEEN ADDING $250M IN FISCAL YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Chicken Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 10%; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS – WILL RESUME SHARE REPURCHASES ONCE LEVERAGE NEARS NET DEBT TO EBITDA TARGET OF 2X, ANTICIPATED TO OCCUR DURING FISCAL 2018; 12/04/2018 – Andrew Callahan Is a Former Tyson Foods Retail Packaged Brands President

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Clorox Co Del (CLX) by 96.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16,000, down from 2,744 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Clorox Co Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $155.45. About 498,159 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 07/05/2018 – Lake District Hospital Proactively Implements Top UV Technology to Enhance Infection Prevention Protocols; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Prebiotics and Probiotics Team Up in Renew Life’s First Organic Supplement; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Venezuela seizes Kellogg plant; 12/03/2018 Clorox Announces Agreement To Acquire Nutranext, A Leader In Dietary Supplements; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expects to Fund Nutranext Acquisition Through Combination of Available Cash and Debt Financing; 20/03/2018 – VANTERRA CAPITAL SAYS ADDITIONAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – CLOROX 3Q EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.31; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Now Sees FY18 Gross Margin Down 100-150 Basis Points

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $235.63 million for 21.01 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares to 3,362 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,039 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,839 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $1.63 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 581,209 shares. Jfs Wealth Limited Company has 109 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covington Management reported 22,585 shares. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Bessemer Grp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 613,627 shares. Twin accumulated 14,810 shares. Strs Ohio reported 22,232 shares stake. Qs Investors Llc holds 0.22% or 126,195 shares. Opus Invest Mngmt Inc invested 0.16% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Boston Research Management holds 1,375 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 19,090 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has 39,854 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Linscomb And Williams holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) for 1,911 shares. First Manhattan owns 3,071 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Papp L Roy And Assoc owns 33,158 shares.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 19,753 shares to 174,353 shares, valued at $29.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 615,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold TSN shares while 175 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 245.57 million shares or 3.11% less from 253.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Blb&B Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.25% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Mason Street Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% or 42,123 shares. Moore Cap Limited Partnership owns 110,000 shares. Destination Wealth Management holds 0% or 1,000 shares. 78,179 were reported by Cornercap Investment Counsel. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 1.87 million shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants reported 0% stake. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Cibc Asset Mngmt has 34,529 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.04% or 56,374 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 6,526 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 586,250 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 2.87M shares. 2.57M were accumulated by Prudential Fin.