Financial Architects Stake in Dollar Tree (Put) (DLTR) Trimmed by $304,710; Wilkins Investment Counsel Increases Holding in Schlumberger (SLB)

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger (SLB) by 26.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc bought 38,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 182,713 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.96M, up from 144,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (DLTR) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 2,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84,000, down from 3,702 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 2.53M shares traded or 16.80% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 16/03/2018 – CFO Wampler Gifts 652 Of Dollar Tree Inc; 07/03/2018 – Steve Scalise: Money Growing on Trees: Dollar Tree Raises Wages, Increase Hours, Expand Maternity Leave Because of Tax Cuts an; 04/04/2018 – Insur Div (SD): Dollar Tree Walk-in Interviews – 04/11/2018; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2023 & THE $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY MATURES ON APRIL 19, 2020; 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Appoints Jeffrey Naylor to Its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree 4Q EPS $4.37; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree quarterly same-store sales miss estimates; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity.

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 5.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.18 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $262.66M for 24.69 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.65% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Na invested 0.29% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 3,625 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Pcl invested 0.09% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, Dnb Asset As has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Archon Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 58,000 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Evermay Wealth Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 5,190 shares in its portfolio. Decatur Cap Management holds 1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 49,235 shares. Moreover, Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 1 shares. Camarda Advsrs Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0.03% stake. Mark Sheptoff Planning Limited Liability Com reported 0.15% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Scotia Cap has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 50,043 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 42,428 shares. Sigma Planning invested in 0.03% or 5,050 shares. Tradition Capital Management Limited Liability Co has 0.07% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 2,500 shares.

More notable recent Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dollar Tree Will Sell Alcohol at Family Dollar – Nasdaq” on June 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DLTR Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Is It Finally Time to Buy Dollar General Stock? – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Dow closes more than 300 points higher as China tamps down fears of trade-war escalation – MarketWatch” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: SYMC, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 10,445 shares to 11,445 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 8,338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,117 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Ltd holds 5,336 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv has invested 0.14% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Oakworth Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 4,441 shares. Alethea Cap Management Limited Liability Com reported 27,054 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa has 0.16% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 437,832 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.01% or 2,038 shares in its portfolio. Portland Global Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.65% or 42,577 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). State Farm Mutual Automobile Co has 7.04 million shares. Granite Inv Prns Limited Company stated it has 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Buffington Mohr Mcneal reported 2,299 shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Co Il owns 48,566 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Credit Agricole S A accumulated 72,512 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Creative Planning invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cornerstone Advsr holds 0.01% or 1,629 shares in its portfolio.