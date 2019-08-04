Financial Architects Stake in Dexcom (Call) (DXCM) Lowered by $420,000 as Market Valuation Rose; Usca Ria Has Lifted Its Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position by $496,600 as Valuation Declined

Usca Ria Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 85.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usca Ria Llc bought 19,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 41,377 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 22,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usca Ria Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 4.68M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $144.21. About 1.23 million shares traded or 15.14% up from the average. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 27/03/2018 – FDA OKS MARKETING OF DEXCOM G6 ICGM; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 27/03/2018 – FDA approves DexCom’s glucose monitoring system

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $119,640 activity.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.01 million activity. 400 shares were sold by Murphy Patrick Michael, worth $57,104.

