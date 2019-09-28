Financial Architects Stake in Apple (Call) (AAPL) Has Decreased as Market Value Rose; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Concorde Asset Management Boosted Position

Concorde Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Concorde Asset Management Llc bought 2,659 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 7,772 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.51 million, up from 5,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Concorde Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66 million shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg just lost $9 billion in wealth $FB; 26/04/2018 – Facebook vow to change political ad rules; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s actions “look a little bit like arrogance”: former company exec. But says they’re not; 10/04/2018 – Highlights From Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Testimony (Video); 26/03/2018 – EU presses Facebook on sharing of user data – letter; 19/03/2018 – Facebook wants more video creators to compete with YouTube, so it’s rolling out a subscription feature; 07/03/2018 – EU tells tech firms it wants to tax profit, not revenue; 26/03/2018 – The FTC had declined to confirm last week that it was investigating Facebook and whether it violated a consent decree the tech company signed with the agency in 2011; 29/05/2018 – Generation Z is already moving away from Facebook, and 6 more industries could be next; 20/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica worked on Facebook ads with President Donald Trump’s campaign ahead of the presidential election in 2016 and has been accused of using the data to help influence the vote

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 97.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 14,078 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59,000, down from 14,378 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LEADERS OF OTHER COUNTRIES ARE SMART ENOUGH TO REALIZE IT IS IN THEIR INTEREST TO PROMOTE TRADE; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation:; 05/03/2018 – Amazon’s Ring buy gives it the same number of acquisitions this year as Apple or Google The online retailer’s acquisitions by the numbers; 03/04/2018 – Apple Insists iPhone Users Enroll In Apple Pay With a Red Badge That Won’t Go Away; 25/05/2018 – Samsung has previously paid Apple $399 million to compensate for the infringement of some of the patents at issue in the case; 21/03/2018 – Jimmy Iovine’s Planned Exit Raises Leadership Questions for Apple Music; 13/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES WWDC 2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 1,318 shares to 1,428 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 19,409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,044 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Company New York invested in 3.27% or 904,782 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lau Assocs Ltd owns 71,243 shares or 6.74% of their US portfolio. Hudock Grp Ltd Llc has 9,897 shares. American Fincl Grp holds 3.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 242,000 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs holds 11,072 shares. City Holding holds 2.32% or 43,173 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 7.91M shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 119,505 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 877,894 shares. 158,590 are held by Eastern Fincl Bank. Maryland-based First United National Bank Trust has invested 1.66% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Family Office Ltd owns 2.9% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 141,169 shares. Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Ltd Company has 2.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,004 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple’s September 2019 Event: The Overlooked Innovation – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple: The iPhone 11 Demand Picture Is Distorted – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Wants to Go to the Movies – Nasdaq” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Welcome To The Bank Of Apple – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple continues EU tax appeal – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 41,162 shares. Hillhouse Cap Ltd holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 294,497 shares. 2,606 are held by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh And Williams Inc. Northstar Grp reported 1.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 311,903 are held by Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com reported 4,058 shares. Kamunting Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 5,000 shares. Cognios Capital Limited Liability Com reported 7,443 shares or 0.55% of all its holdings. Halsey Associate Ct has 2.94% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ca holds 3.17% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 234,909 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments holds 0.78% or 594,275 shares in its portfolio. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 28,000 shares. Community National Bank & Trust Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 420 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel accumulated 2,347 shares. Route One Inv Co LP invested in 8.42% or 1.42 million shares.

