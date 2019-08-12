Financial Architects Stake in Align Technology (ALGN) Decreased as Market Value Declined; As Gilead Sciences (GILD) Share Price Rose, Callahan Advisors Lowered Its Position

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 97.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 1,459 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 41 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $181.71. About 410,771 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – QTRLY SHR $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 23/05/2018 – Align Technology Reaffirms Guidance; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS $1.17, EST. 98C; 05/03/2018 Kevin J. Dallas Joins Align Technology Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Says Will Oppose and Defend Itself in Proceedings; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends lnvisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 23/05/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – LATEST AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING $300 MLN AUTHORIZATION ANNOUNCED IN APRIL 2016; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Provides Update Regarding SmileDirectClub Dispute

Callahan Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 63.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Callahan Advisors Llc sold 16,244 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 9,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, down from 25,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Callahan Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 916,460 shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 13/04/2018 – GILD BEGINS LARGER PHASE 2B STUDY COMBO TREATMENT W/SELONSERTIB; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS REPORT RESULTS W/ FILGOTINIB IN EQUATOR STUDY; 09/05/2018 – Harish Manwani Joins Gilead Sciences’ Board of Directors; 30/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls For 2nd Wk, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 27/04/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – CHMP’S RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION, DECISION EXPECTED MID-2018; 15/05/2018 – KITE – FACILITY TO ENGINEER, PRODUCE INNOVATIVE CELL THERAPIES, INCLUDING AXICABTAGENE CILOLEUCEL, A CHIMERIC ANTIGEN RECEPTOR T CELL (CAR T) THERAPY; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CFO ROBIN WASHINGTON SPEAKS ON CALL; 18/04/2018 – ASTELLAS PHARMA INC – ASSET TRANSFER WAS COMPLETED ON APRIL 12, 2018; 10/04/2018 – FOCUS-Lonza’s virus factory shows gene therapy’s Texas-sized promise

Analysts await Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. ALGN’s profit will be $91.05 million for 39.85 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.26 actual EPS reported by Align Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancorporation Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 2,654 shares. Group One Trading LP invested in 0% or 2,094 shares. Sigma Invest Counselors Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 10,675 are held by Mackay Shields. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 157,842 shares. Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.02% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 13,263 shares. Victory holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) for 163,495 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 11 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 3,248 shares. Brown Cap Limited Com has invested 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sigma Planning holds 1,369 shares. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Susquehanna International Group Llp accumulated 161,023 shares. Alyeska Investment Lp has 0.29% invested in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Arizona State Retirement Systems accumulated 13,976 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 9,603 shares to 16,403 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 13,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 190,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) was bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Callahan Advisors Llc, which manages about $289.56M and $537.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,238 shares to 137,410 shares, valued at $11.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willis Towers Watson by 2,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,538 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).