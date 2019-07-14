Financial Architects Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $379,136; Riverhead Capital Management Has Lifted Stake in Avnet (AVT) by $552,550 as Market Value Declined

Riverhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Avnet Inc (AVT) by 57.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverhead Capital Management Llc bought 12,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.05% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,352 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, up from 22,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Avnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 510,999 shares traded. Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) has risen 8.80% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AVT News: 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Adj EPS $1.02; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc Sees 4Q Adj EPS 91c-Adj EPS $1.01; 19/04/2018 – DJ Avnet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVT); 22/05/2018 – AVNET DECLARES REGULAR QTRLY DIV $0.19/SHR TO BE PAID JUNE 19; 02/04/2018 – Avnet Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 22/05/2018 – Avnet Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Avnet Inc 3Q Loss/Shr $2.64; 10/04/2018 – Avnet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 27% to 9 Days; 17/04/2018 – Avnet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 592.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $133.72. About 3.04M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UTX CFO: 1Q GTF DELIVERIES LOWER THAN EXPECTED, ON TRACK FOR YR; 10/04/2018 – Avianca Flips The Switch For Passengers With New “Plug And Play” Cabin Lighting Retrofit From UTC Aerospace Systems; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.07, REV VIEW $63.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO

Riverhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Progressive Corp/The (NYSE:PGR) by 36,133 shares to 77,069 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 69,917 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,060 shares, and cut its stake in Evercore Partners Inc (NYSE:EVR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold AVT shares while 133 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 99.02 million shares or 3.24% less from 102.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 23,405 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 3.98 million shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Company holds 9,664 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.19% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 7,361 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Meeder Asset Mgmt, Ohio-based fund reported 34,790 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0% in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability holds 15,184 shares. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 122,991 shares. Natixis owns 87,728 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 271,956 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Ww Asset holds 0.03% or 11,942 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 32,556 shares in its portfolio. Amer Intl reported 216,317 shares stake. Moreover, Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) for 100 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 4,973 shares to 84,859 shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM) by 8,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,643 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (Put) (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt stated it has 69,255 shares. Oakworth Cap owns 3,266 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 4,934 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 193,335 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 2.09M shares. Rockland Trust owns 100,584 shares. Soroban Capital Partners LP has 13.72% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 5.88 million shares. Sun Life Fincl Inc stated it has 5,335 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.76% or 69,349 shares. Financial Bank Of Stockton owns 13,621 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors owns 21,390 shares. The Nebraska-based Bridges Invest Mngmt Inc has invested 0.29% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Adell Harriman Carpenter reported 67,261 shares stake. Headinvest Limited Com has 28,459 shares.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. The insider Bailey Robert J. sold $104,916. Another trade for 9,620 shares valued at $1.15M was made by Dumais Michael R on Wednesday, January 30.