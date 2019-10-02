Financial Architects Raised Its Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position; United Finl Bancorp New (UBNK) Shares Rose While Fj Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1278.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 9,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,924 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $300.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.92% or $3.62 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 3.29M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Finl Bancorp Inc New (UBNK) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 1.34 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.14% . The hedge fund held 4.93 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.89M, up from 3.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Finl Bancorp Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $666.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $13.03. About 96,010 shares traded. United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) has declined 17.92% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical UBNK News: 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 16.49 PCT VS 11.96 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 23/03/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC UBA.LG – PROPOSE FINAL DIVIDEND OF 0.65 NAIRA PER SHARE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED BANK 1Q EPS 2.28 RUPEES; EST. 5.03 RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA – EXERCISE OF CALL OPTION ON AT-1 BONDS; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 13.8B RUPEES; 23/04/2018 – UNITED BANK FOR AFRICA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, GROUP NET INTEREST INCOME 53.55 BLN NAIRA VS 51.59 BLN NAIRA; 10/05/2018 – UNITED BANK TO RAISE MARGINAL COST OF FUNDS-BASED LENDING RATE; 18/04/2018 – PAKISTAN’S UNITED BANK 1Q TOTAL INCOME 20.3B RUPEES VS 20.9B; 17/04/2018 – United Financial Bancorp 1Q EPS 31c; 28/05/2018 – UNITED BANK OF INDIA UBOI.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS 13.85 BLN RUPEES VS 10.59 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 96,154 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $39.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 109,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 749,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold UBNK shares while 39 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 34.58 million shares or 0.26% more from 34.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northern Tru Corp invested 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Fifth Third Natl Bank invested in 3,854 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 39,181 shares. Monarch Asset Management Lc reported 22,410 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Hartford Fincl Mgmt Inc holds 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK) or 189 shares. Huntington Financial Bank stated it has 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,329 shares. Essex Finance Services stated it has 17,935 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 9,117 shares. 892 are owned by Royal Bank Of Canada. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 94,965 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 0% in United Financial Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBNK). 205,900 are held by Teton Advisors. State Street has 1.24M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 43,273 shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wolverine Asset Llc accumulated 1,242 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 10,496 shares. Coldstream Cap Management stated it has 0.19% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bluefin Trading has invested 0.07% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). East Coast Asset Mgmt stated it has 9,076 shares. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Co holds 43,163 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability stated it has 1.28% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 0.44% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 973,145 shares. Lourd Lc accumulated 18,648 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 1.32 million shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Co invested in 113,517 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Wesbanco Savings Bank invested 1.62% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Next Fincl Group Inc owns 0.28% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 23,556 shares. Roundview Limited Liability Corp owns 29,930 shares. Sit reported 100,800 shares.

