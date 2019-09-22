Financial Architects Raised Its Altria Group (MO) Stake; Ingredion (INGR) Holding Lifted by Amp Capital Investors Ltd

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Ingredion Inc (INGR) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 13,497 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.16% . The institutional investor held 53,769 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.34M, up from 40,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Ingredion Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $82.06. About 768,215 shares traded or 29.60% up from the average. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 30/05/2018 – SweeGen and lngredion bring non-GMO Reb M to Colombia; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Expecs Ingredion Will Remain One of the Top Producers of Starches and Sweeteners; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC QTRLY NET SALES $1,469 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 Cash From Operations $830M to $880M; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 903.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 10,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 12,043 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $570,000, up from 1,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.27M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – Altria Sees FY Adj EPS $3.90-Adj EPS $4.03; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT SUBMITS MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PDT APPLICATION; 18/04/2018 – Altria Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,388 shares to 182,830 shares, valued at $348.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 97,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 361,142 shares, and cut its stake in Waste Connections Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 40 investors sold INGR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 55.97 million shares or 3.08% less from 57.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Argi Lc invested in 0.01% or 2,797 shares. State Street stated it has 2.94 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Stanley holds 0.05% or 2,754 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 13,108 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd invested in 22,147 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc stated it has 221,245 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.11% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Howe Rusling reported 46 shares. Landscape Management Ltd Co accumulated 3,097 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0.1% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Citigroup holds 0% or 55,199 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Grp stated it has 0.02% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 342,605 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt accumulated 593 shares or 0% of the stock. Verition Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,850 shares.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14,078 shares to 300 shares, valued at $59,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS) by 2,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).