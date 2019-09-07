Financial Architects Raised Apple (AAPL) Holding by $2.53 Million; As Citigroup Com Stk (C) Share Price Rose, Buckingham Capital Management Lowered Holding

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1337.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 13,378 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,378 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/04/2018 – TRUMP MEETING W/ APPLE’S COOK HAS ENDED: WHITE HOUSE OFFICIAL; 07/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS IN ITS ORDER, COURT ALSO APPROVED FORM OF NOTICE OF SETTLEMENT, SET HEARING DATE OF JULY 20 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Frieze Art Fair goes large in the Big Apple; 01/05/2018 – IPhone Slowdown, Share Buybacks: Watch to Watch in Apple Results; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway: Apple and lemon; 23/03/2018 – APPLE’S TIM COOK CALLS FOR CALM HEADS ON CHINA, U.S. TRADE; 29/05/2018 – Apple may be planning to use high-end technology in the screens for all of its new 2019 iPhone models, according to a report from South Korea’s Electronic Times; 24/05/2018 – Jury Awards Apple $539 Million in Samsung Patent Case; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 12/03/2018 – Apple’s Eddy Cue said a Netflix or Disney acquisition is unlikely

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc Com Stk (C) by 7.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 9,471 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 124,174 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.73M, down from 133,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $70; 24/04/2018 – CITI SLATE OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Restricts Some Gun Sales by Its Customers (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Citigroup Is Said to Add JPMorgan’s Jeong for Equity Derivatives; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 03/05/2018 – MASTERCARD INC MA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $196; 20/04/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN OCT.: CITI SURVEY; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $55; 15/05/2018 – CITIGROUP, UBS CARRYING OUT PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF 2.6% OF AENA; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup: Returned $3.1B of Cap to Common Hldrs

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

