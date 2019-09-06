Financial Architects Position in Markel (MKL) Has Decreased by $1.36 Million; International Business Machs (IBM) Valuation Rose While Richard C Young & Company Has Boosted Holding by $4.34 Million

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 255.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 30,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 42,805 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, up from 12,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $140.55. About 2.23M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/04/2018 – IBM Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac); 15/05/2018 – Squarepoint Ops Adds Garmin, Exits IBM, Buys More Lululemon: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Trianz to Mark Presence at IBM Think 2018; 14/05/2018 – IBM Executives Press U.S. Lawmakers Not to Adopt EU Privacy Law; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN GRAHAM HOLDINGS CO -SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 17/05/2018 – IBM and Keio University Announce Collaborations with JSR, MUFG Bank, Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi Chemical to Accelerate Quantum Computing in Japan; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 18/04/2018 – Slowing Cloud Growth Casts Shadow Over IBM’s Turnaround (Video)

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 93.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 1,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.99% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100,000, down from 1,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $6.73 during the last trading session, reaching $1159.62. About 23,520 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 3.22% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.22% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,522 shares to 4,922 shares, valued at $820,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 18,599 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $7.92 EPS, down 72.21% or $20.58 from last year’s $28.5 per share. MKL’s profit will be $108.55M for 36.60 P/E if the $7.92 EPS becomes a reality.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,800 activity. Lewis Lemuel E also bought $103,500 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 33 investors sold MKL shares while 123 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 10.24 million shares or 0.29% more from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Fincl Inc invested in 673,229 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Co holds 3.16% or 72,707 shares. Hightower Advsrs Llc reported 567 shares. Archon Prns Ltd Llc accumulated 7,300 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company holds 79 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Van Den Berg Mngmt I Inc owns 803 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs owns 32 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Check Mgmt Ca has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 9,066 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). First Lp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL). Renaissance Limited Liability Company stated it has 228,411 shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc owns 400 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 15,036 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.03% in Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) or 28,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 143,166 were accumulated by Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks. Jane Street Group Limited holds 162,108 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Inspirion Wealth Advsr Limited reported 0.11% stake. First Allied Advisory Services invested 0.21% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). First Manhattan holds 0.29% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 354,857 shares. First Western Capital has 1,826 shares for 3.67% of their portfolio. Albion Grp Ut accumulated 0.26% or 13,726 shares. Estabrook Management reported 72,346 shares. Atwood And Palmer holds 0.13% or 6,300 shares in its portfolio. Westover Capital Ltd Liability Com owns 1,825 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris Ca has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Green Square Cap Ltd Company invested 0.89% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). 306,038 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability. 247,348 were accumulated by Blair William And Il. Steinberg Asset Management stated it has 4,903 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

