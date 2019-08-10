Financial Architects Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Increased as Valuation Declined; Diker Management Has Boosted Its Position in Healthequity (HQY) as Share Value Rose

Diker Management Llc increased its stake in Healthequity Inc (HQY) by 60.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diker Management Llc bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The hedge fund held 33,000 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 20,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diker Management Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.93% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 1.60M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Operations; 06/04/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints Angelique Hill as EVP of Ops; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY 4Q REV. $60.4M, EST. $58.2M; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q EPS 9c; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity 2Q Rev $60.4M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 379.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 3,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $537,000, up from 800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $132.04. About 4.59M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 15,287 shares to 600 shares, valued at $34,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV) by 44,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,612 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (Prn) (IWO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman And has invested 0.35% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Drexel Morgan & Company invested in 19,941 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 125 shares. Loomis Sayles & Limited Partnership invested 0.01% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hilltop invested in 0.43% or 14,345 shares. Barnett And Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2,245 shares. United Asset Strategies has invested 0.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts-based Tekla Cap Management Ltd Liability has invested 5.1% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cadinha Limited Com holds 3.95% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 144,165 shares. New England Invest & Retirement stated it has 1.04% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Llc owns 0.72% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 356,364 shares. Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia reported 18,604 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation holds 372,463 shares or 2.35% of its portfolio. M&T Comml Bank has 1.66% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 2.28M shares. Element Capital Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 9,792 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

