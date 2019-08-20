Financial Architects Maintains Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Pepsico (PEP) Holding Increased by Hrt Financial Llc

Hrt Financial Llc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 2320.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hrt Financial Llc bought 46,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 49,020 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.01M, up from 2,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hrt Financial Llc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $184.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $132.1. About 2.15 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B; 18/05/2018 – The Malcolm Jenkins Foundation, PepsiCo, and Feed the Children Unite to Defeat Hunger at “Get Ready Fest™”: Feeding Philadelp; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO FOODS CANADA ISSUES ONTARIO-ONLY VOLUNTARY RECALL OF SELECT RUFFLES® REGULAR FLAVOURED POTATO CHIPS DUE TO UNDISCLOSED MILK INGREDIENT; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi said it plans to increase marketing spending on Pepsi drinks in the US to regain momentum; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 572.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 2,862 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 3,362 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $373,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $135.34. About 7.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Limited Liability Co invested in 0.67% or 130,350 shares. Arizona-based Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.23% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Monetary Management Group Inc holds 1.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 23,135 shares. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards Incorporated has 0.32% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bangor Retail Bank owns 27,044 shares. Pecaut owns 5,100 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Pension holds 1.33M shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Shoker Inv Counsel owns 1.9% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 21,005 shares. 131,135 are owned by Whittier Tru Co Of Nevada. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, Wisconsin-based fund reported 307,160 shares. Iowa Bankshares invested in 44,319 shares. Counselors owns 266,254 shares. The Rhode Island-based Compton Cap Management Ri has invested 1.62% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Hanson & Doremus Mgmt reported 4,524 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Golub Grp Ltd Liability Company holds 4,236 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hrt Financial Llc, which manages about $644.97 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Oil Fund Lp (USO) by 115,658 shares to 43,135 shares, valued at $539,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl Inc New (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,784 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN).

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)