Financial Architects Lowered Its Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Position by $567,000; Litespeed Management Lifted Holding in Genworth Finl (GNW) by $596,514

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $189,000, down from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $887.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $27.34 during the last trading session, reaching $1794.16. About 4.33M shares traded or 32.41% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Amazon cloud chief Andy Jassy said on Wednesday it’s “super dangerous” for Seattle to consider taxing companies to offset the effects of gentrification and homelessness; 30/03/2018 – AMAZON’S TWITCH IS SAID TO HAVE CUT MORE THAN 25 JOBS: VB; 20/03/2018 – Chicory Announces Amazon Fresh and lnstacart Partnership, Making Recipes Shoppable to Millions More American Households; 02/04/2018 – The analyst noted half the mutual funds it tracked owned Amazon, while 23 percent owned Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Amazon has received more than 50 reports of the power banks overheating in the U.S., causing chemical burns and property damage; 25/05/2018 – Looking for work? Here are 10 high-paying, remote jobs that Amazon is looking to fill; 20/03/2018 – Amazon’s secretive medical group is interested in health tech for older people, has talked with AARP; 27/04/2018 – Billboard: Amazon Launches Country Playlist Aimed At Foreign Fans; 15/05/2018 – Post-Gazette: AMAZON APPEARS TO FIND STRIP DISTRICT APPEALING; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 9.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 198,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2.39 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.86 million, up from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.47. About 5.36 million shares traded or 67.48% up from the average. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has declined 12.88% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 01/05/2018 – Genworth 1Q Adj EPS 25c; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH & OCEANWIDE EXTEND MERGER PACT TO JULY 1; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUM A$174.1M; 17/04/2018 – Genworth Enhances Encompass Integration to Include New Functionality for Contract Underwriting Services; 01/05/2018 – Genworth U.S. Life Insurance Adjusted Operating Loss of $5 M Compared to Adjusted Operating Income of $53 M in 1Q of 2017; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY AUSTRALIA REGULATOR; 27/03/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC – CO AND OCEANWIDE DISCUSSING OPTIONS FOR REDUCING DEBT; 27/03/2018 – Genworth and Oceanwide Extend Merger Agreement

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GNW shares while 67 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 302.17 million shares or 1.36% less from 306.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw & Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. The Ontario – Canada-based Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 289,347 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) for 2.08M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation stated it has 24,727 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shelton Management reported 37,014 shares. Next Gp holds 0.03% or 73,837 shares. Cwm Lc reported 0% stake. The New York-based Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.03% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). First Manhattan owns 9.01M shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust stated it has 79,948 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory has 0% invested in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Denali Advsrs Ltd Co invested in 219,900 shares. Shah Cap Management stated it has 13.68% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW).

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 11,501 shares to 14,240 shares, valued at $726,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHE) by 60,126 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,151 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $4.60 earnings per share, down 20.00% or $1.15 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.28B for 97.51 P/E if the $4.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.88% negative EPS growth.

