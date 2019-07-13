Financial Architects Lifted Stake in Facebook (FB); Richard C Young & Company Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $2.08 Million

Richard C Young & Company increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 38.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company bought 25,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,212 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.61M, up from 68,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $328.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 5.87M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q PRODUCTION 10.04B MMCFE/D, EST. 10.51B; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 05/04/2018 – Exxon at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED A MULTI-MLN DOLLAR CONTRACT BY EXXONMOBIL FOR WORK AT BAYTOWN REFINERY IN TEXAS; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON, EXXON MOBIL ARE SAID TO ASK FOR BIOFUEL WAIVERS: RTRS; 27/04/2018 – EXXON EXPECTS 2018 PRODUCTION TO BE COMPARABLE TO 2017; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL-PRODUCTION OF LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS RESUMED AT PROJECT IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA AFTER TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN AFTER A EARTHQUAKE OCCURRED IN REGION; 30/05/2018 – EXXON WILL EVOLVE WITH SOCIETY’S CONCERNS ON CLIMATE: WOODS; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 25/05/2018 – Activist wastes no time suing Google and Facebook under EU privacy rules; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS SHOWING PEOPLE ALERT ON NEWS FEED SO THEY CAN REVIEW DETAILS ABOUT ADVERTISING, AMONG OTHERS THEY’VE CHOSEN TO SHARE IN THEIR PROFILE; 02/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Facebook to release PyTorch 1.0 and open-source AI tools for translation and gameplay; 13/03/2018 – Facebook Inc vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/13/2018; 20/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg summoned by UK lawmakers to give evidence on Cambridge Analytica scandal; 20/03/2018 – U.S. FTC to investigate Facebook over use of personal data -Bloomberg News; 19/04/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Mr. Quinn Williams as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 19/03/2018 – Here’s how Facebook ad tracking and targeting works; 28/03/2018 – Variety: Facebook’s Tamara Hrivnak and 300’s Kevin Liles to Keynote at A2IM’s Indie Week; 09/04/2018 – ASG Technologies Releases ASG-TMON® Performance Analyzer 11.0 to Help Enterprises Manage the Performance and Costs of IT Re

