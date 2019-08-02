Financial Architects Lifted Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $596,300 as Market Valuation Declined; Pzena Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Carlisle Cos (CSL) by $16.58 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 55.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 335 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 935 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $917.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $11.46 during the last trading session, reaching $1855.32. About 4.71M shares traded or 21.77% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 20/04/2018 – 35 authors have attended similar “Fishbowl” events at Amazon over the last year; 03/04/2018 – Donald Trump’s grudge against Amazon and Jeff Bezos; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 14/05/2018 – Uber Hires Former Amazon Executive for Key European Role; 06/03/2018 – JUST IN: Greg Greeley, the former VP of Amazon Prime and delivery experience, is joining Airbnb as its President of Homes; 19/03/2018 – Amazon is even addressing the amateur gaming community with the launch of Amazon GameOn; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year; 22/05/2018 – Zūm Hires Former Amazon Executive, Roie Chizik, as CFO

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 21.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 135,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The hedge fund held 482,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.17 million, down from 618,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.95% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $139.96. About 457,836 shares traded or 27.80% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 18/04/2018 – GENERAL MOTORS CO – STEVE CARLISLE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND MANAGING DIRECTOR OF GM CANADA; 18/04/2018 – General Motors Veteran Steve Carlisle Named Head of Cadillac; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Rev $984.7M; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 19/04/2018 – DJ Carlisle Companies Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSL); 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Call) (NYSE:BMY) by 8,407 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $95,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:COST) by 3,508 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Db Us Dlr Index Tr.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 15.08 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. Selbach Scott C sold $2.50 million worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Tuesday, February 12. ROBERTS DAVID A sold $438,615 worth of stock or 3,610 shares.

Pzena Investment Management Llc, which manages about $24.64B and $18.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unsp Adr by 297,815 shares to 851,215 shares, valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ubs Group Ag (NYSE:UBS) by 158,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.99M shares, and has risen its stake in Universal Corp (NYSE:UVV).