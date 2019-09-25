Financial Architects Lifted Its Stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by $1.00 Million; Df Dent & Co Stake in Mastercard (MA) Has Lowered by $1.61 Million

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1278.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 9,204 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 9,924 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09M, up from 720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $123.61. About 7.70M shares traded or 3.02% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – P&G KEEPS YR ORGANIC SALES GROWTH VIEW UP 2%-3%,SEES AT LOW END; 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir; 25/04/2018 – New Cascade Platinum Lets the Diswasher Be a Dish Washer; 19/04/2018 – P&G Acquires The Consumer Health Business Of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 22/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE INCREASES MAX. DEBT TENDER OFFER AMOUNT; 06/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from ad agencies

Df Dent & Co Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 1.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc sold 6,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 454,437 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.21M, down from 460,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $271.12. About 4.09 million shares traded or 19.95% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard eyes cryptocurrency collaboration; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 19/03/2018 – MasterCard keeps options open on cryptocurrencies; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL; 12/04/2018 – Mastercard and BJ’s Wholesale Club Enhance Checkout Experience for Shoppers with Masterpass; 24/05/2018 – Visa, Mastercard Dispute Those Limitations; Say Merchants Can Route to Network of Choice; 11/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Mobile Payment Expands to Mastercard Business Travel Cards

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $535.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 13,981 shares to 169 shares, valued at $45,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (NYSE:DIS).

Df Dent & Co Inc, which manages about $5.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 11,486 shares to 66,199 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 8,217 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Black Knight Inc..

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05B for 33.55 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.