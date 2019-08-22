Financial Architects Lifted Its Holding in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by $429,030 as Shares Rose; Moody National Bank Trust Division Stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) Has Lifted by $1.17 Million as Shares Rose

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in American National Insurance Co (ANAT) by 0.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought 9,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.92% . The institutional investor held 11.28 million shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 billion, up from 11.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division who had been investing in American National Insurance Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $114.26. About 56,548 shares traded or 10.14% up from the average. American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) has declined 5.44% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ANAT News: 21/04/2018 – DJ American National Insurance Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANAT); 03/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Heritage Commerce, Park National, One Liberty Properties, American National Insurance,; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q-End Book Value $194.37/Share; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q EPS 70c; 24/04/2018 – American Natl Insurance 1Q Adj EPS $1.66; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN NATIONAL INSURANCE CO – BOOK VALUE PER DILUTED SHARE WAS $194.37 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Dir Dummer Gifts 225 Of American National Insurance; 27/04/2018 – American National Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 White House: President Donald J. Trump will Protect American National Security from the Effects of Unfair Trade Practices; 22/05/2018 – SCHUMER SAYS IF REPORTS ON ZTE ARE TRUE, UPDATED SANCTIONS WOULD ‘DO NOTHING TO PROTECT AMERICAN NATIONAL OR ECONOMIC SECURITY’

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) by 794.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 7,945 shares as the company's stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 8,945 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $486,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $54.51. About 1.03 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 0.92% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.92% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: "3 Super Stocks for RRSP Retirement Savers – The Motley Fool Canada" on August 15, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: "3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 10 Years – The Motley Fool Canada" published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: "Option Alpha Founder Says Platform Will Be Major Player In Trading – Benzinga" on July 23, 2019.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 2,902 shares to 800 shares, valued at $84,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (Put) (NYSE:HD) by 4,107 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Moody National Bank Trust Division, which manages about $3.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yum! Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 4,022 shares to 12,238 shares, valued at $1.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 116,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

More notable recent American National Insurance Company (NASDAQ:ANAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "American National Announces a Competitive Reprice of ANICO Signature Term – GlobeNewswire" on November 01, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com published: "American National Insurance Company's (NASDAQ:ANAT) Earnings Dropped -16%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance" on May 16, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $23,106 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 17 investors sold ANAT shares while 36 reduced holdings. only 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 16.87 million shares or 0.35% more from 16.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.