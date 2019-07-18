Financial Architects Lifted Its Facebook (FB) Stake by $750,652 as Market Value Rose; Home Depot (HD) Holder Beach Investment Counsel Trimmed Position

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 1130.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,922 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $820,000, up from 400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $572.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $200.66. About 10.14M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Milberg Tadler Phillips Grossman LLP Announces Facebook, Inc. Securities Law Investigation; 01/05/2018 – FB: Facebook says it will start offering up/down voting on its platform (ala Reddit) to “improve the quality of public conversation.” – ! $FB; 25/04/2018 – Digital Content’s Knit Says Facebook Users Didn’t Go Away (Video); 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presidential Election; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 18/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Bloomberg: Facebook to design its own processors for smart speakers & more; 03/04/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Don’t Fix Facebook. Replace It; 24/04/2018 – WHATSAPP SAYS IT IS NOT ASKING FOR NEW RIGHTS TO COLLECT PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH UPDATE TO TERMS OF SERVICE & PRIVACY POLICY; 18/05/2018 – A Risk-Management Plan for Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 09/05/2018 – IAC CEO Joey Levin penned a letter assuring shareholders the Match Group parent company was well-positioned to compete with Facebook in the dating space

Beach Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 86.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Investment Counsel Inc sold 15,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $446,000, down from 17,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $214.36. About 2.60 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 08/03/2018 – Challenger Gray: Retailers Also Led in Hiring, With Lowe’s and Home Depot Ramping Up for Spring; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 24/04/2018 – KTXS News: #BREAKING: 2 officers, 1 PERSON shot at Home Depot in Dallas; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT CFO SAYS MONTH TO DATE, MAY COMP SALES ARE DOUBLE DIGIT POSITIVE- CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 14/03/2018 – HBI And The Home Depot Foundation Partner To Tackle Labor Shortage; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (FNDA) by 72,425 shares to 5,743 shares, valued at $214,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 8,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 340 shares, and cut its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Sa has invested 0.25% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Decatur Capital Management Inc holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 83,761 shares. Arbor Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wellcome Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome owns 1.60 million shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Interocean Capital Llc holds 0.14% or 9,111 shares in its portfolio. Wisconsin-based Schaper Benz Wise Invest Counsel Wi has invested 0.67% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Westfield Cap Lp holds 545,590 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia holds 2.85 million shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Com reported 28,270 shares. Hallmark Cap Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Granite Point Capital Lp owns 56,250 shares. Community Retail Bank Na stated it has 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paloma Management holds 0.02% or 5,196 shares. Kenmare Prns Ltd Liability Com reported 14.41% stake. Corvex LP owns 48,000 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Cox Christopher K. Another trade for 9,000 shares valued at $1.35M was made by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Pinterest Quietly Becoming a Threat to Instagram? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst: Facebook’s Libra A ‘Benefit’ For Bitcoin, Not A Competitor – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “After Hours: Facebook Crypto Needs Fed Help, T-Mobile to Join S&P 500 – Motley Fool” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Stock Market News: Facebook Faces New Crypto Criticism; Illumina’s Revenue Falls Short – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Twitch Is Still Crushing the Competition – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Beach Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $887.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) by 40,190 shares to 159,819 shares, valued at $14.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) by 5,566 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 0.81% or 337,946 shares. Gladius Capital Management Lp invested in 0% or 11,504 shares. Overbrook Mgmt Corp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bragg Financial Advsrs owns 1.18% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 47,146 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 1.45 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Carderock Mngmt has invested 1.72% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys, a Louisiana-based fund reported 59,600 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt has 9,082 shares. Huntington Bancorporation accumulated 343,614 shares or 1.09% of the stock. Bessemer Group invested in 1.60 million shares. American Asset owns 0.43% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2,968 shares. Fiduciary Com has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Ocean Lc stated it has 338 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Payden Rygel invested in 1.2% or 85,600 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance has 46,741 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Home Depot CEO: You just canâ€™t offset 40% deflation (video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lowe’s: More Research-Worthy Than Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 Retail Stocks to Buy for the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Malibu Boats, Bed Bath, Disney, Verizon and Home Depot highlighted as Zacks Bull and Bear of the Day – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.34 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.