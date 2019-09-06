Financial Architects Lifted Its Altria Group (MO) Position; Rivulet Capital Has Lowered Holding in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) as Stock Value Rose

Rivulet Capital Llc decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (INXN) by 13.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rivulet Capital Llc sold 259,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 1.66 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.60M, down from 1.92M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rivulet Capital Llc who had been investing in Interxion Holding N.V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $82.25. About 164,929 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 INTERXION 4Q REV. EU129.9M, EST. EU127.6M; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Capital Expenditures EUR96.2M; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION SEES YEAR CAPEX INCL INTANGIBLES EU365M – EU390M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q EPS EUR0.15; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 78.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc bought 14,812 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 33,596 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, up from 18,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $43.99. About 7.10M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

Analysts await InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 26.32% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.19 per share. INXN’s profit will be $10.57 million for 146.88 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by InterXion Holding N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 5,020 shares to 12,076 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).